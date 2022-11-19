ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

News 12

Police look for 75-year-old woman missing for 11 days

Police are looking for a 75-year-old woman who they say has been missing for 11 days. Marilyn Stock, of Waterbury, has been missing since Nov. 11. Police say she is about 5 foot 3 inches tall. Anyone who sees her is asked to call police.
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

Bay Shore man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old girl

A Bay Shore man faces 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping an underage girl. Omar Stevenson, 44, is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on four separate occasions between November and December 2021. After the last encounter, the victim's mother found inappropriate text messages between her...
BAY SHORE, NY
norwoodnews.org

Laconia: Man, 63, and Man, 46, Robbed at Gunpoint

THE NYPD IS asking for the public’s help locating the five people seen in the attached photos and video who are sought in connection to a gunpoint robbery that occurred in the Laconia section of The Bronx, just west of Williamsbridge on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2022. Video courtesy of the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville

A lynx that was captured in a Central Islip neighborhood after it roamed around for several days has a new home in Holtsville. Leo the lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve. After being captured by the Suffolk County Police Department, the lynx was originally...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
News 12

Naugatuck police release details of infant’s brutal killing; FBI offers $10K reward as manhunt intensifies for suspect father

An intense manhunt continued Monday for a convicted felon accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body. Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was out on parole and cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor before going on the run. Francisquini strangled and stabbed Camilla Francisquini inside their...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Voice

Central Islip Man Sentenced For Beating Nephews With Metal Pipe, Causing 1 Victim To Lose Leg

A Long Island man was sentenced for beating his two nephews with a metal pipe in 2018 in an attack that caused one of the victims to lose a limb. Carlos Ortega, age 42, of Central Islip, was sentenced to eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for first-degree assault, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Monday, Nov. 21.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY

