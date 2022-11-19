Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
News 12
Police look for 75-year-old woman missing for 11 days
Police are looking for a 75-year-old woman who they say has been missing for 11 days. Marilyn Stock, of Waterbury, has been missing since Nov. 11. Police say she is about 5 foot 3 inches tall. Anyone who sees her is asked to call police.
News 12
Bay Shore man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old girl
A Bay Shore man faces 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping an underage girl. Omar Stevenson, 44, is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on four separate occasions between November and December 2021. After the last encounter, the victim's mother found inappropriate text messages between her...
NBC New York
Student Arrested for Threatening to Detonate Explosive at Long Island School
A teenage student was arrested after he made repeated threats against a Long Island high school that he would detonate an explosive device on school grounds, according to police. The 15-year-old was arrested Monday after he made several threats over the past month to set off an explosion and commit...
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
norwoodnews.org
Laconia: Man, 63, and Man, 46, Robbed at Gunpoint
THE NYPD IS asking for the public’s help locating the five people seen in the attached photos and video who are sought in connection to a gunpoint robbery that occurred in the Laconia section of The Bronx, just west of Williamsbridge on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2022. Video courtesy of the NYPD.
Scary attack on Staten Island’s Forest Ave. leaves victim concussed, stabbed. Man, 37, charged.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a stabbing and beating where the victim was seriously injured on Forest Avenue in Port Richmond. John Kerins stands accused in the assault where EMS found the 56-year-old male victim with a laceration...
Man beat 12-year-old boy with crutch unprovoked in Brooklyn, suspect at-large
Police are searching for a man who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a crutch in Brooklyn unprovoked last week. The man ran up to the child at the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush around 7:40 a.m., according to authorities.
Police: Newburgh man arrested for September homicide
A monthslong investigation into a homicide in the City of Newburgh has led to an arrest.
Police: Body of 11-month-old girl found in 'state of dismemberment'
The body of an 11-month-old girl in Naugatuck was found in a state of dismemberment with stab wounds and neck compressions, police say.
News 12
Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school
The Westchester County District Attorney's Office says it will not file charges in the case of an Italian student who died at a Thornwood boarding school, according to the Mount Pleasant police chief. As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy...
News 12
Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville
A lynx that was captured in a Central Islip neighborhood after it roamed around for several days has a new home in Holtsville. Leo the lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve. After being captured by the Suffolk County Police Department, the lynx was originally...
News 12
Caldwell mayor says more should be done to address racial issues after police were called on Black girl spraying lanternflies
The mayor of Caldwell is speaking out about a recent incident in which police were called to check on a 9-year-old Black girl her neighbor felt was acting suspiciously. Mother Monique Joseph says that her daughter Bobbie was out spraying spotted lanternflies that were on the trees in her neighborhood.
News 12
Naugatuck police release details of infant’s brutal killing; FBI offers $10K reward as manhunt intensifies for suspect father
An intense manhunt continued Monday for a convicted felon accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body. Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was out on parole and cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor before going on the run. Francisquini strangled and stabbed Camilla Francisquini inside their...
Suffolk woman sues hotel after seeing Marist parent fatally shot on family weekend
According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was having coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2.
‘You don’t call the police on a 9-year-old.’ Mother speaks after neighbor calls police on girl spraying spotted lanternflies
The mother of a 9-year-old Black girl in Caldwell is speaking out after her neighbor – a former town council member – called the police because the child was spraying spotted lanternflies.
‘He needs help.’ Mother says Suffolk man arrested for threatening synagogues struggles with mental illness
Police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Aquebogue, before midnight Friday in Penn Station.
Central Islip Man Sentenced For Beating Nephews With Metal Pipe, Causing 1 Victim To Lose Leg
A Long Island man was sentenced for beating his two nephews with a metal pipe in 2018 in an attack that caused one of the victims to lose a limb. Carlos Ortega, age 42, of Central Islip, was sentenced to eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for first-degree assault, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Monday, Nov. 21.
Court documents show Naugatuck dad was on house arrest and parole at time of infant’s death
News 12 dug into his pending court cases which show Francisquini was on near 24-7 lockdown and suggests police should have been searching for him before they ever learned of his child’s death.
News 12
Ringwood residents express concern at council meeting regarding killing of 4 bear cubs
The killing of four bear cubs in a Passaic County town continues to cause alarm among residents. Many Ringwood residents say they find the incident to be disturbing. It has been about a week since authorities announced charges filed against a 22-year-old resident accused of shooting the cubs. But some say that it is not enough.
News 12
Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
Ophelia Atkins hugs her daughter a bit tighter these days after she says the 5-year-old little girl and her 6-year-old sister witnessed their dad’s death in the city of Newburgh. “My daughter and her sister could’ve got killed in there. Quan got shot over 10 times.”. The victim’s...
