Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
Ophelia Atkins hugs her daughter a bit tighter these days after she says the 5-year-old little girl and her 6-year-old sister witnessed their dad’s death in the city of Newburgh. “My daughter and her sister could’ve got killed in there. Quan got shot over 10 times.”. The victim’s...
Caldwell mayor says more should be done to address racial issues after police were called on Black girl spraying lanternflies
The mayor of Caldwell is speaking out about a recent incident in which police were called to check on a 9-year-old Black girl her neighbor felt was acting suspiciously. Mother Monique Joseph says that her daughter Bobbie was out spraying spotted lanternflies that were on the trees in her neighborhood.
New York issues first licenses for legal marijuana dispensaries
The licenses approved by the state's Cannabis Control Board were the first of 175 the state plans to issue, with many in the first round reserved for applicants with past convictions for marijuana offenses.
Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school
As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy in February.
Family says Freehold Regional School District won’t allow son’s PTSD service dog in class
Justin Forman, 17, says that Freehold Regional School District won’t allow him to bring his service dog into the school.
Police: Newburgh man arrested for September homicide
A monthslong investigation into a homicide in the City of Newburgh has led to an arrest.
Atlantic Steamer Fire Company seeks new volunteers as LI fire departments struggle with low enrollment
A historic Nassau Fire Department is searching for new members to fill its low enrollment. The Atlantic Steamer Fire Company in Oyster Bay dates back to the late 1800s. The fire department is comprised of all volunteers, and members are worried that their tradition of service could come to an end if a new and younger people don't sign up.
Increase in evictions, homelessness inspires Monmouth County orgs to team up and help
Family Promise and Lunch Break are helping people like Danielle Gerbasi with not only everyday necessities, but also the education and support to get into a new home.
‘He needs help.’ Mother says Suffolk man arrested for threatening synagogues struggles with mental illness
Police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Aquebogue, before midnight Friday in Penn Station.
Ringwood residents express concern at council meeting regarding killing of 4 bear cubs
The killing of four bear cubs in a Passaic County town continues to cause alarm among residents. Many Ringwood residents say they find the incident to be disturbing. It has been about a week since authorities announced charges filed against a 22-year-old resident accused of shooting the cubs. But some say that it is not enough.
NYPD: Gas station worker shot on the job; in critical condition
The NYPD says a shooting that took place at a Sunoco gas station along Boston Road has left a worker at the gas station in critical condition. Police say at 7 p.m., the gas station employee was shot in the head and rushed to Jacobi Hospital. They say he is expected to recover.
NYPD: 29-year-old fatally shot in Kingsbridge Heights; suspect at large
Police were actively investigating at the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street, where they say the 29-year-old victim was shot in the back.
Officials: NJ man dies after crashing SUV into Apple store in Massachusetts
The crash happened on Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts. Kevin Bradley, 65, was killed and 16 others were injured. Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials: Bridgeport woman suffers burns in house fire
It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at a multifamily home on Norman Street.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
Police: Grinch on the loose after stealing Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay
Police are searching for a holiday "Grinch" who stole an Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay Monday.
Power outages persist in parts of Monmouth County
Hundreds of households in Monmouth County are still without power for a second day. A little more than 200 customers in JCP&L’s footprint remained without power as of 11 p.m. Monday. This is down significantly from the nearly 30,000 that were without power Monday morning. Officials say a high-voltage...
Convoy of Essex County sheriff officers deliver Thanksgiving food to Newark food pantries
The department has been supplying food to soup kitchens and churches in Newark for the last 30 years in time for Thanksgiving.
Clarkstown police: Man found after missing for over a week
Police say 26-year-old Derek Appiah had left home more than a week ago to walk to Costco, which was a short 10-minute trip.
