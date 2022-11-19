Read full article on original website
Related
wktysports.com
Aquinas grad. Ethan Gregg finishes 4th in National Championships, leading UW-La Crosse to 8th; UW-L women’s XC finished 15th
UW-La Crosse junior Ethan Gregg, an Aquinas High School graduate, finished fourth Saturday in the NCAA Division III men’s cross country National Championships. Along with teammate Isaac Wegner, who took 11th, they lead the Eagles to an eighth-place team finish at the meet in Lansing, Mich. Gregg, who took...
wktysports.com
UW-La Crosse’s season ends in 1st round of playoffs for 2nd consecutive year
After receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs for the second consecutive season, the UW-La Crosse football team fell in a low-scoring affair to Wartburg. The Eagles came in ranked seventh, while unbeaten Wartburg was ranked 12th, but the Knights came away with a 14-6 win at home Saturday.
wktysports.com
UW-L women’s soccer falls 2-1 in NCAA playoffs, a win away from elite eight
NEWPORT NEWS, VA — Two wins away from the final four of the NCAA Division III playoffs, the 13th-ranked UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team fell Saturday, 2-1, to unranked Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday. The defeat snaps both 18-game unbeaten streak and a school-record tying 14-game win streak for...
royalpurplenews.com
Basketball freshman possesses unlimited potential
Renee Rittmeyer is a freshman at UW-Whitewater from Winnebago, Ill. Rittmeyer made her first appearance for the Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12 and played a big role in the team’s win over Millikin. In addition to her on court potential the freshman is also an impressive student who is pursuing a business degree here at Whitewater.
Wisconsin football: Updated bowl projections for the Badgers
A look at which bowl game the Wisconsin Badgers are currently projected to play in after becoming bowl eligible over the weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin issuing appeal for Week 12 targeting call on Nick Herbig
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin’s interim head coach, is pushing back on a targeting call on Nick Herbig who arguably is the best defensive player for the Badgers. Herbig was ejected from Saturday’s game during the 2nd half in their defensive battle with Nebraska. Leonhard announced on Monday Wisconsin is...
onfocus.news
Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
MyStateline.com
Hononegah bowlers break national and state records
Hononegah bowlers break national and state records. Hononegah bowlers break national and state records. Man reported missing after fleeing from police, crash …. Police say Christopher Miller, 27, has not been heard from by his family after he ran from police and crashed his car in Janesville. Buyer beware: These...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in Illinois
LOVE PARK, ILLINOIS - It was an eventful tree lighting for the Cities of Loves Park and Machesney Park, Illinois who were hosting their 25th annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Fireworks, and Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade on Sunday, November 20th.
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wktysports.com
Head of Wisconsin DNR Preston Cole retiring
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is retiring after four years on the job, Gov. Tony Evers announced late last week. Preston Cole has served as secretary of the department since Evers took office in 2019. Cole will be retiring on Wednesday, giving Evers an opportunity to choose a new leader of the agency for his second term.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen, suspects later identified and charged
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.
WEAU-TV 13
Kwik Trip CEO Donald Zietlow to retire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald Zietlow will be retiring at the end of the year after serving more than two decades in the position, the company announced Monday. Zietlow’s retirement will be effective on Dec. 31. Kwik Trip said that Zietlow has been with Kwik...
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
WIFR
Man in custody after high-speed chase through Stephenson, Ogle County
(WIFR) - A man is in custody Tuesday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties in Illinois. Ogle County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed Tuesday that the chase started in Stephenson County, and ended in Polo, where the man was taken into custody. This story is developing...
WIFR
Shots fired call lead to drug bust, according to Winnebago Co. deputies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford man was arrested Friday after Winnebago Co. deputies found drugs during a shooting investigation. The call came in around 10 Friday night about shots fired in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue in Rockford. On scene, deputies discovered a residence had been struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
nrgmediadixon.com
Three Teens, Two from Dixon and One from Mt. Morris, Arrested for Burglary of Arco Gas Station in Dixon
About 1:00 am Friday, November 18, the Dixon Police Department was dispatched to the Arco Gas Station, located at 1225 North Galena Avenue, in reference to a burglary in progress. The witness observed subjects enter the business through a broken window. Prior to officers’ arrival, the subjects fled the area....
nbc15.com
City of Beloit to host Grand Lighted Holiday Parade
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit will bring in the holiday cheer with their 30th annual Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in downtown Beloit!. On Friday, Nov. 25, the event will start with Santa arriving at 6 p.m. for the tree lighting. The parade will follow the tree lighting around 6:15 p.m.
Comments / 0