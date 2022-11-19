ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Salem, WI

Comments / 0

Related
royalpurplenews.com

Basketball freshman possesses unlimited potential

Renee Rittmeyer is a freshman at UW-Whitewater from Winnebago, Ill. Rittmeyer made her first appearance for the Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12 and played a big role in the team’s win over Millikin. In addition to her on court potential the freshman is also an impressive student who is pursuing a business degree here at Whitewater.
WHITEWATER, WI
onfocus.news

Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents

MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com

Hononegah bowlers break national and state records

Hononegah bowlers break national and state records. Hononegah bowlers break national and state records. Man reported missing after fleeing from police, crash …. Police say Christopher Miller, 27, has not been heard from by his family after he ran from police and crashed his car in Janesville. Buyer beware: These...
ROCKTON, IL
Wisconsin Examiner

Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution

At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff.  While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wktysports.com

Head of Wisconsin DNR Preston Cole retiring

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is retiring after four years on the job, Gov. Tony Evers announced late last week. Preston Cole has served as secretary of the department since Evers took office in 2019. Cole will be retiring on Wednesday, giving Evers an opportunity to choose a new leader of the agency for his second term.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Kwik Trip CEO Donald Zietlow to retire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald Zietlow will be retiring at the end of the year after serving more than two decades in the position, the company announced Monday. Zietlow’s retirement will be effective on Dec. 31. Kwik Trip said that Zietlow has been with Kwik...
MADISON, WI
Q985

Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Shots fired call lead to drug bust, according to Winnebago Co. deputies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford man was arrested Friday after Winnebago Co. deputies found drugs during a shooting investigation. The call came in around 10 Friday night about shots fired in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue in Rockford. On scene, deputies discovered a residence had been struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

City of Beloit to host Grand Lighted Holiday Parade

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit will bring in the holiday cheer with their 30th annual Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in downtown Beloit!. On Friday, Nov. 25, the event will start with Santa arriving at 6 p.m. for the tree lighting. The parade will follow the tree lighting around 6:15 p.m.
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy