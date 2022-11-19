ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets make decision on Dominic Smith’s future

It’s the end of the road for Dominic Smith. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Mets “announced they’ve non-tendered Sean Reid-Foley and confirmed they’re letting go of Dominic Smith, who’s non-tender was previously reported.”. MLB.com reports “As Pete Alonso continued to slug his way...
Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner

The New York Mets might lose ace Jacob deGrom in free agency, so the team has rumored interest in American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Saturday night that Verlander has become of interest to the Mets. The 39-year-old Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner,  (including Read more... The post Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Blue Jays Offseason Depends on Nimmo

The Toronto Blue Jays’ pursuit of Nimmo will dictate the direction for the remainder of their resources will be used this offseason. The baseball offseason is still very young, and it says here that Brandon Nimmo holds the keys to the Blue Jays offseason plans. By trading away Teoscar Hernandez the Blue Jays front office created a gaping hole in the Jays outfield. Whether you think that is Hernandez’s old right field position or feel George Springer is already penciled into that spot, thus opening up center field, there is no denying that the Jays only have two everyday outfielders right now in Springer and the torturously inconsistent Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

