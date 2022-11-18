Read full article on original website
yourcommunitypaper.com
Boone High welcomes Harbor House for ‘Expect Respect’ program
Boone High School is pleased to continue its community partnership with Harbor House of Central Florida for the 2022 – 2023 school year. Last year, Harbor House Prevention Coordinator LeAnna Jackson and Prevention Advocate Orbi Rosario worked with three of our reading teachers as well as one of our deaf and hard of hearing teachers to support over 600 students, freshmen through seniors, in the “Expect Respect” program. They kicked off the current school year with our freshman HOPE classes, taught by Coaches Trimble, Ramos and Matusick, and one of our reading teachers, Mrs. Shackleford-France, to continue supporting the academic and behavioral growth for over 600 additional Braves.
WESH
$14K in scholarships awarded at Florida Classic event
ORLANDO, Fla. — Eleven students from various high schools and colleges are the recipients of scholarships totaling $14,000. A grant was also awarded to the city of Orlando's My Brother's Keeper program to continue its efforts to assist young men of color. Music, friends and a rooftop celebration in...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
'Criminal and unacceptable’: As hunger and homelessness grows in Central Florida, Volunteer UCF steps in
Hunger and homelessness across the nation has continued to grow, according to Feeding America, and for some students like Jessica Hanna, this meant budgeting. Hanna, a UCF pre-clinical health sciences major, said after her grandfather got sick, her work schedule took a back seat to ensure she could be with her family during difficult times, even if this meant creating a budget based on her new income that would still support her current lifestyle.
Bay News 9
Memorials held in Orlando for LGBTQ+ communities impacted by violence
ORLANDO, Fla. — The shooting in Colorado Springs hits close to home for many in the LGBTQ+ community in Central Florida. On Sunday, dozens of people came together in Orlando to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in Saturday’s shooting. What You Need To Know.
Bay News 9
New system to tackle opioid addiction touted in Brevard County
PALM BAY, Fla. — Multiple organizations across counties in Florida are joining their resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Following a two-year pilot program in Palm Beach County, state officials stopped by Brevard County on Thursday to promote the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network in up to 12 additional counties.
wogx.com
UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say
UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say. A University of Central Florida professor's online lectures have sparked controversy after some students allege the professor appeared to wear brown makeup to make his skin appear darker, wore traditional middle eastern clothing, and spoke in an accent some felt was inappropriate during some of his recorded lessons.
Bay News 9
Chef at Valencia College gives thanks by giving back, helping with Salvation Army holiday meals
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volunteers in Orange and Osceola counties are preparing to dole out about 20,000 meals from Monday through Thursday. Salvation Army volunteers to dole out 20,000 meals Monday through Thursday. Volunteers preparing to feed 7,500 people hot meals Thanksgiving day. Salvation Army welcomes “[E]veryone who’s lonely to...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando community mourns Colorado Club Q victims: 'Love will win again'
Orlando, Fla. - People in Orlando gathered outside the Pulse Memorial to reflect and mourn those who lost their lives in Colorado. For the Orlando community, Saturday's shooting at Club Q in Colorado hits close to home. A gunman entered the LGBTQ+ bar and killed at least five people. Many are thinking back to six years ago when 49 innocent lives were taken at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
WFTV
Photos: Meet Orange County's Teacher of the Year finalists
Teacher of the Year Here are the teachers nominated for Orange County Public Schools' 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. (WFTV.com News Staff)
click orlando
Orlando reveals digital twin at international expo in Spain
ORLANDO, Fla. – The City Beautiful has embarked on a first-of-its-kind project, and it’s now being showcased in Barcelona at the Smart City World Expo Congress. The Orlando Economic Partnership worked with software developer Unity to create a ‘Digital Twin’ for the region. [TRENDING: Photos show...
fox35orlando.com
New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
theapopkavoice.com
In case you missed it: The Apopka news week in review
7 stories that shaped the city... all in one place. New equine therapy non-profit in Apopka offers a helpful haven. Will Becker's return change the balance of power on the City Council?. Win a ride with the Clydesdales!. Apopka Historical Society presents a night with the Nutcracker. Bankson leaves City...
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orange City
Volusia County, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orange City. Organizers said the...
Pulse shooting survivor says he's 'stuck in that same nightmare' after waking up to news of the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting
Christopher Hansen, who survived the 2016 Pulse shooting, said it's hard to see that "someone else is having the same experience that you've had. That nobody understands."
bungalower
House of the Day: 3/2 Renovated bungalow in Hourglass asking $450,000
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 1808 S. Bumby Avenue [GMap] in the Hourglass District, with easy access to Hourglass Brewing, Foxtail Coffee, and Johnny’s Other Side. The turn-key 1,246 SF bungalow has been completely renovated and features beautiful new landscaping, historic architectural elements, and lots of fresh...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man claimed a top prize of $1 million after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Shaun Frazier, 44, purchased his winning ticket at Buddy's Food & Lotto, located at 7219 Curry Ford Road in Orlando. Officials said he chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Orlando home buyers need to make six figures to afford a home in 2022, per report
Orlando is considerably less affordable for homebuyers than it was a year ago (and the rest of the state of Florida is even worse). That news comes from a new report from real estate website Redfin. They found that an average Orlando homebuyer needs to make $104,943 per year, compared to just $67,088 a year ago.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Putnam Hotel – 20 Haunted Pictures
Putnam Hotel is an abandoned hotel located at 225 West New York Avenue, in the heart of DeLand, and just a few blocks away from Stetson University, Florida, U.S. Prior to the construction of the Putnam Hotel, the first hotel on this site was built in 1880 by Henry Addison DeLand, the city’s founder. In 1906, Benjamin Edward Brown purchased the hotel and managed the hotel along with his wife. Unfortunately, the original structure burned down when an explosion in the basement set the building on fire in 1921.
