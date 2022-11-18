ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

yourcommunitypaper.com

Boone High welcomes Harbor House for ‘Expect Respect’ program

Boone High School is pleased to continue its community partnership with Harbor House of Central Florida for the 2022 – 2023 school year. Last year, Harbor House Prevention Coordinator LeAnna Jackson and Prevention Advocate Orbi Rosario worked with three of our reading teachers as well as one of our deaf and hard of hearing teachers to support over 600 students, freshmen through seniors, in the “Expect Respect” program. They kicked off the current school year with our freshman HOPE classes, taught by Coaches Trimble, Ramos and Matusick, and one of our reading teachers, Mrs. Shackleford-France, to continue supporting the academic and behavioral growth for over 600 additional Braves.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

$14K in scholarships awarded at Florida Classic event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Eleven students from various high schools and colleges are the recipients of scholarships totaling $14,000. A grant was also awarded to the city of Orlando's My Brother's Keeper program to continue its efforts to assist young men of color. Music, friends and a rooftop celebration in...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

'Criminal and unacceptable’: As hunger and homelessness grows in Central Florida, Volunteer UCF steps in

Hunger and homelessness across the nation has continued to grow, according to Feeding America, and for some students like Jessica Hanna, this meant budgeting. Hanna, a UCF pre-clinical health sciences major, said after her grandfather got sick, her work schedule took a back seat to ensure she could be with her family during difficult times, even if this meant creating a budget based on her new income that would still support her current lifestyle.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

New system to tackle opioid addiction touted in Brevard County

PALM BAY, Fla. — Multiple organizations across counties in Florida are joining their resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Following a two-year pilot program in Palm Beach County, state officials stopped by Brevard County on Thursday to promote the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network in up to 12 additional counties.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say

UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say. A University of Central Florida professor's online lectures have sparked controversy after some students allege the professor appeared to wear brown makeup to make his skin appear darker, wore traditional middle eastern clothing, and spoke in an accent some felt was inappropriate during some of his recorded lessons.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando community mourns Colorado Club Q victims: 'Love will win again'

Orlando, Fla. - People in Orlando gathered outside the Pulse Memorial to reflect and mourn those who lost their lives in Colorado. For the Orlando community, Saturday's shooting at Club Q in Colorado hits close to home. A gunman entered the LGBTQ+ bar and killed at least five people. Many are thinking back to six years ago when 49 innocent lives were taken at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando reveals digital twin at international expo in Spain

ORLANDO, Fla. – The City Beautiful has embarked on a first-of-its-kind project, and it’s now being showcased in Barcelona at the Smart City World Expo Congress. The Orlando Economic Partnership worked with software developer Unity to create a ‘Digital Twin’ for the region. [TRENDING: Photos show...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

In case you missed it: The Apopka news week in review

7 stories that shaped the city... all in one place. New equine therapy non-profit in Apopka offers a helpful haven. Will Becker's return change the balance of power on the City Council?. Win a ride with the Clydesdales!. Apopka Historical Society presents a night with the Nutcracker. Bankson leaves City...
APOPKA, FL
bungalower

House of the Day: 3/2 Renovated bungalow in Hourglass asking $450,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 1808 S. Bumby Avenue [GMap] in the Hourglass District, with easy access to Hourglass Brewing, Foxtail Coffee, and Johnny’s Other Side. The turn-key 1,246 SF bungalow has been completely renovated and features beautiful new landscaping, historic architectural elements, and lots of fresh...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off game

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man claimed a top prize of $1 million after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Shaun Frazier, 44, purchased his winning ticket at Buddy's Food & Lotto, located at 7219 Curry Ford Road in Orlando. Officials said he chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December

With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
abandonedway.com

History of Abandoned Putnam Hotel – 20 Haunted Pictures

Putnam Hotel is an abandoned hotel located at 225 West New York Avenue, in the heart of DeLand, and just a few blocks away from Stetson University, Florida, U.S. Prior to the construction of the Putnam Hotel, the first hotel on this site was built in 1880 by Henry Addison DeLand, the city’s founder. In 1906, Benjamin Edward Brown purchased the hotel and managed the hotel along with his wife. Unfortunately, the original structure burned down when an explosion in the basement set the building on fire in 1921.
DELAND, FL

