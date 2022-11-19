ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence student brings BB gun to middle school, causing lockdown

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mM4pY_0jGPhpZF00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — DelSesto Middle School was briefly locked down Friday after a student brought a BB gun to school, according to Providence Public Schools.

A spokesperson for the district said parents were told just after noon that all students were safe and police were on the scene.

The lockdown was lifted about 40 minutes later and students were dismissed as usual.

This is the second time this week an incident like this has happened in Rhode Island. On Wednesday, a 14-year-old North Providence student also brought a BB gun to school.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Breeze

North Providence approves anti-hazing policy

NORTH PROVIDENCE – In response to recent hazing allegations across the state, North Providence school officials have established a new policy that strictly prohibits hazing and bullying. In his 25 years as principal of North Providence High School and four-plus years as superintendent, Joseph Goho said North Providence hasn’t...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River school employee terminated, report filed with police, after disturbing text messages surface

A Fall River school employee has been terminated after disturbing text messages have surfaced during an investigation. Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the disturbing allegations. “Earlier today, the school received sufficient information to determine that an Upper School staff member was...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Police investigate allegations involving Coventry High School football team

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — The superintendent of Coventry Public Schools confirmed an investigation is underway into alleged inappropriate behavior involving some Coventry High School football players. Superintendent Don Cowart said inappropriate images were taken in the boy's locker room and shared in a chat involving some football players. Administrators...
COVENTRY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Officials recover male victim that jumped from Jamestown Bridge

Officials have recovered a male victim that jumped from a local bridge this week. According to Jay Wegimont of Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Marine Task Force was notified and responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the area of the Jamestown Bridge. A DEM patrol boat was first to locate the victim in the water about a half-mile north of the Plum Point Light House.
JAMESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

RIPTA to call on recent retirees to help fill driver shortage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has reached an agreement with the union to allow them to contact recent retirees to increase the number of drivers. “Our goal is always to move transit forward, and this agreement reflects that commitment,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s chief...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Perez tabbed to replace Verdi as deputy chief in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department announced two promotions Monday. Maj. Oscar Perez will become the deputy chief of the department and Capt. Timothy O’Hara was promoted to major. The promotions come after Cmrd. Thomas Verdi announced his retirement earlier this month. “Commander Perez and Major...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Elementary School Closed Due to Boiler Issue

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's Jireh Swift Elementary School has been closed for the day on Tuesday, Nov. 22 due to a boiler problem, officials announced early Tuesday morning. In a Facebook post published just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, the school district announced that Swift Elementary will be closed for the day because of the boiler.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
reportertoday.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Seekonk School Officials

The Seekonk School Committee, Superintendent Rich Drolet, and Committee chair Kim Sluter are being sued by Luis Sousa, a parent of two students at Aitken Elementary School. The suit was filed October 20 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Sousa is being represented by attorney Marc Randazza, who has offices in Gloucester.
SEEKONK, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy