Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WJLA
DC police ramp up patrols near LGBTQ establishments after deadly Colorado shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are increasing patrols around LGBTQ establishments in the District following a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. There are currently no known threats to any D.C. businesses, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the following statement on...
DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
NBC Washington
Virginia Man Killed When Driver Intentionally Runs Him Down in Philadelphia: Police
A 24-year-old man from Northern Virginia died when a driver purposefully hit him outside of a bar in Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities say. Jason Corona, of Fredericksburg, was at The Union Tap in Philadelphia celebrating a loved one's return from military deployment after midnight Sunday, police said. During the...
tysonsreporter.com
With 23 pedestrians dead, advocates call for action to make Fairfax County roads safer
Even with one month left, 2022 is the deadliest year for Fairfax County pedestrians in more than a decade. Through October, vehicle crashes have killed 22 people on streets and highways in the county — the most since at least 2010, the earliest year in Virginia’s Traffic Records Electronic Data System (TREDS). The previous high came in 2018 and 2019, when there were 17 fatalities each.
fox5dc.com
18-year-old woman shot, killed in hotel room was DC high school student: officials
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a hotel room in the District was a D.C. high school student, school officials say. D.C. police say they responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1st Street where they found Akira Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.
NBC Washington
Police, Retailers Work to Crack Down on Increasingly Brazen Shoplifting Ahead of Holidays
Holiday shoppers might notice some changes this year. Along with heavier foot traffic, there will be a heavier police presence, and some of that is due to a spike in shoplifting cases. "We have extra officers that we assigned to the malls and shopping centers," said 2nd Lt. William Arnest...
NBC Washington
Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police
An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Mass Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Per Montgomery County —The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about the horrific mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Club Q on Nov. 19. “Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated mass shooting fueled by hate that has taken the lives of five people and left at least 18 others fighting for their lives. This senseless attack targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community who were gathering to commemorate this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of transgender people who where killed because of anti-transgender bigotry and violence.
NBC Washington
Teen Girl Slain in Prince George's County
The skeletal remains of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in October were found in Takoma Park, Maryland, and police say they're working to identify who killed her. Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was last seen the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt police said.
NBC Washington
Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources
The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
Police look for ‘person of interest’ in high school student’s killing at DC hotel
UPDATE, Nov. 21, 10:15 p.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images showing someone that investigators described as a person of interest in the case. The hotel in which they found Wilson was the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1225 First St. NE. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it […]
fox5dc.com
Free Thanksgiving turkey dinner: Washington Nationals, BetMGM help those in need in DC region
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals and BetMGM are partnering to help those in need around the D.C. region with free Thanksgiving meals. More than 800 turkeys are expected to be given out during this year's Turkeypalooza that began Monday at Nationals Park. Officials say they will provide families with a...
Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old arrested for shooting juvenile in DC; Police search for other suspects
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old is in custody for shooting and injuring a juvenile victim in Southeast, D.C. in October, as police search for other suspects. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place. Once at the...
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, Sheetz was prevented from offering their $1.99 deal in Maryland because of a state law
A Sheetz spokesperson told us "Maryland law prohibits selling fuel below cost. As a result, Sheetz discounted the sale of Unleaded 88 as low as possible."
Duo Sentenced For Distributing Enough Fentanyl To Kill 600K People In Washington County: Feds
Two Maryland men have been convicted following a two-week trial for their roles in distributing enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people, federal authorities announced. Jarvis Antonio Coleman-Fuller, 35, of Hagerstown, and Eric Tyrell Johnson, 38, of Owings Mills were both convicted by a federal jury on charges...
Coastal Maryland armed carjacking leads to arrest of four teenagers and 12-year-old
Ocean City Police arrested four teenagers and a 12-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on Nov. 12, 2022.
NBC Washington
Teen Indicted in Killing of Man, 73, at ATM
A grand jury indicted a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting a Fairfax County man at an ATM last year. Winston Lark IV is accused of shooting and killing 73-year-old Nelson Alexander in October 2021. Alexander stopped by an ATM in Annandale on his way to work when...
Fire at TGI Fridays in Fairfax causes $30k in damage
A fire at a restaurant in the Springfield area of Fairfax County resulted in a minor injury and caused $30,000 worth of damage.
