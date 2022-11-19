ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
With 23 pedestrians dead, advocates call for action to make Fairfax County roads safer

Even with one month left, 2022 is the deadliest year for Fairfax County pedestrians in more than a decade. Through October, vehicle crashes have killed 22 people on streets and highways in the county — the most since at least 2010, the earliest year in Virginia’s Traffic Records Electronic Data System (TREDS). The previous high came in 2018 and 2019, when there were 17 fatalities each.
Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police

An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Mass Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs

Per Montgomery County —The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about the horrific mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Club Q on Nov. 19. “Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated mass shooting fueled by hate that has taken the lives of five people and left at least 18 others fighting for their lives. This senseless attack targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community who were gathering to commemorate this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of transgender people who where killed because of anti-transgender bigotry and violence.
Teen Girl Slain in Prince George's County

The skeletal remains of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in October were found in Takoma Park, Maryland, and police say they're working to identify who killed her. Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was last seen the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt police said.
Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources

The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
Teen Indicted in Killing of Man, 73, at ATM

A grand jury indicted a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting a Fairfax County man at an ATM last year. Winston Lark IV is accused of shooting and killing 73-year-old Nelson Alexander in October 2021. Alexander stopped by an ATM in Annandale on his way to work when...
