Lima News
The wrong Americans are buying electric cars
Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
Washington Examiner
Electric vehicle owner learns replacing a tail light costs over $4,000
The owner of a Hummer electric truck was shocked to learn replacing his tail lights is a rather expensive venture. “Had a shocker today,” the owner wrote in a Hummer EV Facebook group. “A new passenger side rear light for the Hummer EV; $4,040 just to buy it.”
With a Top Speed of 256 MPH, the Rimac Nevera Is Officially the World’s Fastest Production EV
The Rimac Nevera just earned itself another spot in the record books. The Croatian marque’s first model, which is was already the world’s fastest-accelerating car, is now officially the fastest production EV as well. The battery-powered hypercar earned its latest distinction after hitting a top speed of 256 mph on a recent run in Germany. The Nevera set the new standard for EVs at the Automotive Testing Papenburg, a test track specifically chosen for the attempt because of its 2.9-mile-long straightaways. The record was set in a completely unmodified version of the Nevera piloted by Rimac’s chief test and development driver, Miro...
How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)?
Here's a look at the proper steps and safety concerns you need to know when attempting to jump start an electric vehicle (EV). The post How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric vehicles to lose VED exemption
Electric vehicle (EVs) owners will be hit by a new tax from April 2025.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in his autumn statement that zero-emission vehicles will lose their vehicle excise duty (VED) exemption from that date.Owners of EVs who currently pay no VED will face an annual charge of up to £165 for cars and £290 for vans.Mr Hunt said this will “make our motoring tax system fairer” as the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has forecast that half of all new vehicles will be electric by 2025.VED is a tax levied on UK vehicles which depends on when they were...
electrek.co
Theron Reever: Electric ATV that will make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad
Today, we bring you an exclusive first-drive review of the Theron Reever, an electric ATV that could make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad and set the stage for a new segment being electrified. Over the last few years, we have seen the wave of electrification taking over the...
Is Fiat the Only Car Brand Without Any Plans to Sell Hybrids and EVs in America?
Here's a look at whether or not Fiat is only automotive brand without any plans to sell hybrid or electric vehicles in the U.S. in the near future. The post Is Fiat the Only Car Brand Without Any Plans to Sell Hybrids and EVs in America? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
fox56news.com
Porsche is moving fast into EVs: Lessons learned from Taycan
In 2013, German carmakers got their hands on Tesla Model S luxury five-door hatchbacks and tore them apart. An industry insider in that country reported the Model S was a massive shock to Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz—but perhaps even more so to Porsche, which had been hugely successful with its fast, sporty Panamera five-door.
Can You Upgrade a Toyota Prius’ Hybrid Battery?
Here's what it takes to improve your hybrid's all-electric range, MPG, and performance. The post Can You Upgrade a Toyota Prius’ Hybrid Battery? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger
Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...
torquenews.com
Dominos Builds Fleet of Chevy Bolt Electric Vehicles
Extra cheese, hold the emissions, please. Your next pizza could arrive in one of the greenest vehicles built in America. Dominos has announced that over the coming months, it will add to its already existing fleet of electrified vehicles by adding 800 Chevy Bolts. This will give Dominos the title of the company with the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the country. And Dominos doesn’t just use electric cars. Your favorite pizza may also be delivered by an employee using an electric bike or scooter.
The Verge
Hyundai wants to help you put solar and batteries in your home
A sustainable future requires a multipronged approach. It’s more than just replacing a gas car with one that runs on electrons or sitting back and hoping that your local utility moves as quickly as possible to renewables. For those with the means, solar panels paired with a home battery...
globalspec.com
The range of electric vs gas-powered cars
While electric vehicle (EV) ownership has increased in the U.S. during the last decade, range anxiety — the concern about how far an EV can drive on a full charge — remains an issue for current as well as prospective EV owners. Ongoing improvements in battery technology have...
Ford’s Massive BlueOval City EV Factory Is Getting Real in Tennessee
FordConstruction of Ford's first new assembly plant in over 50 years is well underway in Tennessee.
SFGate
N. American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle Of The Year Finalists
This is the BIG ONE! We know have the list the nine finalists for 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY). They were announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show. This year's awards started with a field of 47 eligible vehicles. The semifinalist cut narrowed it down to 26 and now the finalist list whittles that number to nine.
New Scout EV Teased: Is That a Front Bench Seat We Spy?
Scout MotorsScout didn't give us much to go off of, but that doesn't mean we won't try to pick new details from this shadowy teaser shot.
