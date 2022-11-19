ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECPPS not waiting on plan's OK to boost achievement

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is awaiting state approval of its District Improvement Plan — but is not waiting to take steps to boost student achievement.

As one of 29 districts identified several months ago as “low-performing” by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction because of low test scores in 2021-22, ECPPS is required to submit an improvement plan to the N.C. State Board of Education.

The plan is not due to the state until December, but the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education approved the plan at its Sept. 26 meeting and district officials submitted it to NCDPI that same week.

ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker has repeatedly stated that the district will not remain in low-performing status. In fact, he set the bar even higher in comments at the September Board of Education meeting.

“Imagine if every school in ECPPS exceeded growth and became an A school,” Parker said at the time. “I think that’s possible.”

Parker said last week he had not yet received confirmation that the state school board has approved ECPPS improvement plan. Nonetheless, ECPPS is moving forward with plans to improve student achievement, he said.

“We are focused on implementing the action items in our improvement plan,” Parker said. “Our primary focus for the past month has been on developing and implementing an instructional framework to guide our expectations for teaching and learning across the district.”

Parker said the district launched the framework at its inaugural professional learning conference it’s calling “Ignite ECPPS” at Northeastern High School.

“In addition to launching the instructional framework, we provided staff with over 86 sessions and they were allowed to choose which ones they wanted to attend,” he said. “Staff provided extremely positive feedback on the day, and are asking for more opportunities like this in the future.”

Parker said ECPPS also has administered an initial round of “NC Check-ins.”

“These are benchmark assessments provided by NCDPI at no cost to public school districts,” Parker said. “The NC Check-ins are strong indicators of how students will perform on the end-of-grade/course assessments.”

ECPPS also is prioritizing professional learning opportunities for district leaders.

“When we return from the holidays, we will be launching the first cohort of our Emerging Leaders Program,” Parker said. “This will be a leadership development cohort for current ECPPS staff that are interested in expanding their leadership reach in the district.”

Elizabeth City, NC
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

