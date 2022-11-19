ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
Construction Progresses at The Standard at Philadelphia in University City, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted sustained construction progress at The Standard At Philadelphia, a 209-foot-tall, 19-story residential tower under construction at 119 South 31st Street in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by CUBE 3 and developed by Landmark Properties, the 362,117-square-foot structure will rise from a narrow, through-block lot stretching between South 30th and South 31st streets, and will house 280 residential units geared toward university students.
Sose Hovannisian | Penn toast-throwing: tradition or waste?

My grandmother would be very disappointed in the University of Pennsylvania. Growing up in an Armenian household, it was made clear to me at a very young age that food should never be wasted; it is a privilege and blessing to have food on the table. If only she knew that her granddaughter's university uses a bread-Zamboni.
Mayor’s race heats up; Philly welcomes bus-trippers; Can AI help stop SEPTA shootings? | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. With one election over, the next ramps up. In addition to real estate mogul and former councilmember Allan Domb and grocery magnate Jeff Brown officially declaring for Philly mayor, two new names popped up last week: progressive leader and Councilmember Helen Gym, who gave a swan song speech during what is likely to be her last session, and Rep. Amen Brown, a Philly Democrat whose recent campaign received funding from Pa.’s richest man, pro-charter school billionaire Jeff Yass. [BP x 2/Inquirer$ x 2/BP 2021]
Bill Kelly Joins KYW Philadelphia as Chief Meteorologist in January

Bill Kelly joins KYW Philadelphia as chief meteorologist starting January 9. He will be on the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts, and the 10 p.m. news on sister station WPSG. Kelly comes from WJLA Washington, part of the Sinclair group. Kelly also had a corporate role, developing companywide weather protocols and content and also provided mentoring colleagues.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
Cops ID man who fought, crashed car into Philly bar customer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified and charged a man who they say struck and killed a 24-year-old man with his vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia after leaving a bar Sunday.Fredrick Falcone, 22, fatally struck 24-year-old Jason Corona just after 2 a.m., after the men began fighting in The Union Tap bar on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.Corona was in town from Vermont, celebrating a relative who had recently returned from a military deployment.Police believe Falcone and Corona exchanged words about Corona's sister and went outside. They allege Falcone intentionally struck Corona with his vehicle and fled the scene."I think the defendant had some encounter with the sister. I think she was shunning his advances and the decedent stepped in and this escalated," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a news conference Monday.Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.. Falcone is charged with third-degree murder and other offenses.
17-year-old dead after double shooting in East Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy is dead after a double shooting in East Germantown, the Philadelphia Police Department said Tuesday night. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Blakemore and Woodlawn Streets. Investigators said officers responded to the area after hearing multiple gunshots. Police found a 16-year-old boy who...
