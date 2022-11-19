Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Jury returns guilty verdict for Yasir Darraji, man charged with murder of ex-wife
SPOKANE, Wash. – A jury returned a guilty verdict in the trial of Yasir Darraji, a 33-year-old man charged with second-degree murder of his ex-wife in Jan. 2020. The trial began on Oct. 31, 2022. Darraji pled not guilty and testified on Wednesday, Nov. 16, claiming his innocence, and closing arguments finished on Thursday morning. On Friday, the jury was unable to reach a verdict after a day and a half of deliberation. However, they returned a guilty verdict after deliberations on Monday.
31-Year-Old Lewiston Woman Arrested in Pullman with Over 200 Fentanyl Pills Sent to Prison
PULLMAN - The 31-year-old Lewiston woman who was arrested in Pullman with hundreds of fentanyl pills in September has been sent to prison. Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Judge Gary Libey sentenced Slaney to a year and a day in prison.
Names of SCSO deputies who killed man during SWAT standoff released
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The names of three Spokane County Sheriff's deputies who killed a man during a SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley on Nov. 15 have been released. The deputies were identified as Deputy Davis French, Deputy Ryan Nelson-Felvarg and Deputy Thomas Walton. According to the Spokane County...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show.
KHQ Right Now
Rollover crash on Government Way kills 1
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit Investigators remain on scene of a fatal crash that closed Government Way in both directions. On Nov. 22 Spokane County Deputies responded to a report of a rollover crash on N. Government Way near W. Greenwood Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, rolling it into a tree.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bellevue Police Department officer, who grew up in Spokane, dies in crash while on duty
BELLEVUE, Wash. – 34-year-old Bellevue Police Department (BPD) Officer Jordan Jackson died from injuries he got in a crash Monday while on duty. Jackson grew up in Spokane and graduated from Central Washington University. Most recently, he was honored as employee of the quarter. He’s been with BPD since...
One killed from crash on North Government Way
SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are on the scene of a crash on North Government Way, where one person was killed Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning near West Greenwood Road. SCSO says initial information says a man was trapped under a vehicle and was severely hurt. Witnesses told deputies...
FOX 28 Spokane
FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane
Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found “safe and cold” by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he’s back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m.
Clarkston Woman Facing DUI Charges After 17-Year-Old Flown to Spokane With Injuries From Crash
CLARKSTON - A 78-year-old Clarkston woman is being charged with DUI and Vehicular Assault following a collision on Highway 129/Riverside Drive, near Swallows Park in Asotin County, that injured a 17-year-old. According to the Washington State Patrol, Marlene Driscoll was traveling southbound in a 2019 Lexus RX at around 8:00...
Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘I spent the night here to protect my business’: Local businesses fed up with crime
SPOKANE, Wash. – Business owners in downtown Spokane say they’re fed up with crime and the damages they now have to pay because of it. One business owner said she’s been operating in downtown Spokane for years and she’s never seen crime this bad in her area. Now, she may be forced to shut down if nothing is done. “We have had nearly $20,000 in damage in the last year with graffiti, broken windows, repainting buildings,” she said. On a daily basis, the owner of one antique business in downtown Spokane has had to pick up needles, human waste, and vomit right outside her door. “We found a disassembled gun in our back patio yard,” she said. Out of fear of retribution, she wants to remain anonymous. But after multiple rocks being thrown at her store… “I spent the night here to protect my business,” she said. And with no solution, she said now is the time to speak up. “I’m not the only business. Most are small businesses, our budgets are very small and so financially we cannot stay in business in this environment,” she said. Owning a small business in downtown Spokane for 25 years, she never had these many issues… until recently. “The last couple of years… It’s escalated immensely,” she said. “Lots of drug paraphernalia, human waste, needles, broken windows, graffiti, garbage.” As you can imagine, that doesn’t make for a welcoming entry. “Our business is down considerably,” she said. Looking for solutions, she’s called Crime Check, emailed city council members, and the mayor. “Attempts to get help from city officials have fallen on deaf ears,” she said. She says if nothing changes… “I will be forced to close. I can’t run a business like this,” she said. On top of the 20 grand, she’s also being billed for false alarms, when the police show up and don’t find any criminal activity. “A couple of occasions there isn’t any visible damage, on one case we saw the damage the next day,” she said. That’s hundreds of dollars, and appealing the fine is another $25, money that keeps piling up. “It makes me feel victimized first by the vandals or criminals and secondly by the city I’m trying to do business in,” she said. Nonstop Local spoke to a security expert who said certain types of alarms can be triggered by anything from vibration to a high pitch noise. And if police are called out, and don’t find anything or anyone, a fine is issued, which is protocol. Spokane police confirmed they’ve responded to two alarm calls at that location in the last two months. One was a false alarm, and the other, a rock was thrown through a window. Police were also called out for a malicious mischief report here for another broken window. No arrests have been made in either, especially as incidents like these happen so fast and with a shortage of officers, it’s tough to follow up.
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
dpgazette.com
Historic House Fire On Fender Road
Crews battled the fire and the cold on Fender Road home. Photo by: Spokane County Fire District #4. A Historic 1908 home caught on fire early Sunday morning. The familiar home suffered significant damage as a result of the fire. The fire did not impact any other surrounding buildings. The...
University of Idaho murders: Here's what we know
MOSCOW, Idaho — After four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13 in a homicidal stabbing, there is still no suspect in custody, and police have somewhat cleared up some lingering questions about what happened that night at a house on 1122 King Road. The victims -- 20-year-old...
‘Why has it taken this long?’: Spokane city, county officials give updates on Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash.– November 15th, a week after Spokane city and county leaders hoped to clear out Camp Hope, more than 400 people are still living at the camp. Local officials are now talking about getting the state, and non-profit organizations joined in transitioning people out of the camp soon. “This shouldn’t take decades, years, or months, but weeks to get...
KHQ Right Now
3 people killed in 2-car collision on US 95 near Coeur d'Alene
Three people died in a two-car collision on US 95 Friday evening. The roadway was blocked for about three hours. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, nobody was wearing a seatbelt. ISP is still investigating.
KREM
Eastbound I-90 is shut down from milepost 115, multiple crashes reported across Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement and other agencies are reporting numerous car crashes around the Inland Northwest as this week's snowy forecast continues to pummel the region. According to Washington State Police District 4, multiple collisions have been reported on State Route 291, State Route 395, State Route 2...
Hayden resident fighting against multiple sclerosis traveling to Mexico to get treatment
HAYDEN, Idaho — For 23 years, Bates, 53, of Hayden, has lived with multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord and causes vision loss, pain, fatigue and impaired coordination. Robin Bates in some ways is fighting to buy his future, and he’s just over halfway...
610KONA
Can Unoccupied Vehicle Be Left Running to Warm Up?
Every year, we hear stories about how you can get a ticket for leaving your vehicle running unoccupied to warm it up in the winter. Washington state law technically prohibits that...but... According to the RCW (revised code of Washington) 46.61.600:. "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle...
