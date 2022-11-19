ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Jury returns guilty verdict for Yasir Darraji, man charged with murder of ex-wife

SPOKANE, Wash. – A jury returned a guilty verdict in the trial of Yasir Darraji, a 33-year-old man charged with second-degree murder of his ex-wife in Jan. 2020. The trial began on Oct. 31, 2022. Darraji pled not guilty and testified on Wednesday, Nov. 16, claiming his innocence, and closing arguments finished on Thursday morning. On Friday, the jury was unable to reach a verdict after a day and a half of deliberation. However, they returned a guilty verdict after deliberations on Monday.
KHQ Right Now

Rollover crash on Government Way kills 1

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit Investigators remain on scene of a fatal crash that closed Government Way in both directions. On Nov. 22 Spokane County Deputies responded to a report of a rollover crash on N. Government Way near W. Greenwood Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, rolling it into a tree.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One killed from crash on North Government Way

SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are on the scene of a crash on North Government Way, where one person was killed Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning near West Greenwood Road. SCSO says initial information says a man was trapped under a vehicle and was severely hurt. Witnesses told deputies...
FOX 28 Spokane

FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane

Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found “safe and cold” by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he’s back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
FOX 28 Spokane

‘I spent the night here to protect my business’: Local businesses fed up with crime

SPOKANE, Wash. – Business owners in downtown Spokane say they’re fed up with crime and the damages they now have to pay because of it. One business owner said she’s been operating in downtown Spokane for years and she’s never seen crime this bad in her area. Now, she may be forced to shut down if nothing is done. “We have had nearly $20,000 in damage in the last year with graffiti, broken windows, repainting buildings,” she said. On a daily basis, the owner of one antique business in downtown Spokane has had to pick up needles, human waste, and vomit right outside her door. “We found a disassembled gun in our back patio yard,” she said. Out of fear of retribution, she wants to remain anonymous. But after multiple rocks being thrown at her store… “I spent the night here to protect my business,” she said. And with no solution, she said now is the time to speak up. “I’m not the only business. Most are small businesses, our budgets are very small and so financially we cannot stay in business in this environment,” she said. Owning a small business in downtown Spokane for 25 years, she never had these many issues… until recently. “The last couple of years… It’s escalated immensely,” she said. “Lots of drug paraphernalia, human waste, needles, broken windows, graffiti, garbage.” As you can imagine, that doesn’t make for a welcoming entry. “Our business is down considerably,” she said. Looking for solutions, she’s called Crime Check, emailed city council members, and the mayor. “Attempts to get help from city officials have fallen on deaf ears,” she said. She says if nothing changes… “I will be forced to close. I can’t run a business like this,” she said. On top of the 20 grand, she’s also being billed for false alarms, when the police show up and don’t find any criminal activity. “A couple of occasions there isn’t any visible damage, on one case we saw the damage the next day,” she said. That’s hundreds of dollars, and appealing the fine is another $25, money that keeps piling up. “It makes me feel victimized first by the vandals or criminals and secondly by the city I’m trying to do business in,” she said. Nonstop Local spoke to a security expert who said certain types of alarms can be triggered by anything from vibration to a high pitch noise. And if police are called out, and don’t find anything or anyone, a fine is issued, which is protocol. Spokane police confirmed they’ve responded to two alarm calls at that location in the last two months. One was a false alarm, and the other, a rock was thrown through a window. Police were also called out for a malicious mischief report here for another broken window. No arrests have been made in either, especially as incidents like these happen so fast and with a shortage of officers, it’s tough to follow up.
dpgazette.com

Historic House Fire On Fender Road

Crews battled the fire and the cold on Fender Road home. Photo by: Spokane County Fire District #4. A Historic 1908 home caught on fire early Sunday morning. The familiar home suffered significant damage as a result of the fire. The fire did not impact any other surrounding buildings. The...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Why has it taken this long?’: Spokane city, county officials give updates on Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash.– November 15th, a week after Spokane city and county leaders hoped to clear out Camp Hope, more than 400 people are still living at the camp. Local officials are now talking about getting the state, and non-profit organizations joined in transitioning people out of the camp soon. “This shouldn’t take decades, years, or months, but weeks to get...
610KONA

Can Unoccupied Vehicle Be Left Running to Warm Up?

Every year, we hear stories about how you can get a ticket for leaving your vehicle running unoccupied to warm it up in the winter. Washington state law technically prohibits that...but... According to the RCW (revised code of Washington) 46.61.600:. "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle...
