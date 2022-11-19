ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Larry Rob
4d ago

calm it what you will but we are going over run just like the Roman's were before their collapse. the dems want the collapse so the can change the country into the communist eutopia they dream of

Ash Jurberg

Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP Harris

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has kept up his pressure on the Biden administration over their perceived lack of control over the border. Today a bus sent from Texas by Abbott dropped off 50 migrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' house at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. The group was allegedly caught crossing at Eagle Pass on the Texas/Mexico border and containing migrants from Ecuador, Argentina, and Nicaragua.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation

With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said. The funds provided are not tied to […]
MERCEDES, TX
CBS DFW

Mother allegedly used children to transport fentanyl from New Mexico to Texas

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An Albuquerque mother could face at least 20 years in prison for allegedly using her children to transport fentanyl. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, allegedly hid a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children's luggage, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.Banuelos allegedly gave her boyfriend the fentanyl that killed him - she has been indicted on distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. At a detention hearing in New Mexico on Nov. 17, prosecutors revealed that Banuelos and her boyfriend, who was also her sons' father, were in an on-again, off-again relationship.On...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS DFW

Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people on the rise in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On the day dedicated to remembering trans- and nonbinary victims of violence, there are suddenly five more deaths to mourn in Colorado.The news doesn't deter Rev. Yadi Martinez Reyna from holding service at New Church in Dallas. "With the shooting happening, it just reiterates that there is still so much hate in the world," they said.New Church embraces the LGBTQ+ community. "To create a service like this is to literally open the doors and say we will not be afraid," said Martinez Reyna, "and we will continue to create spaces where people can feel welcome."Earlier this month, the...
DALLAS, TX
KVUE

Supreme Court dismisses challenge to newly redrawn Texas Senate maps

FORT WORTH, Texas — On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the newly drawn Texas Senate district map. The State argued that the high court didn't have jurisdiction in the case because the groups suing the State waited so long to file an appeal – 121 days after the district court ruled – and the justices agreed.
TEXAS STATE

