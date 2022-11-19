Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After dropping its first game of the season against Colgate, Syracuse stormed out and wiped the floor with a winless Northeastern. Now, after three games across two weeks, the Orange enter the Empire Classic in Brooklyn, New York, with Richmond as their first opponent. The Spiders are the reigning Atlantic 10 Champions and upset Iowa 67-63 win in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last year before falling to Providence in the following round.

