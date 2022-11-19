ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

ksgf.com

Nick Reed’s Favorite Things

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from everyone at Springfield’s Talk 104.1 KSGF. Nick Reed has scoured the area for the best holiday shopping locations that the 4-1-7 has to offer! See all of Nick Reed’s Favorite Things brought to you by Foreman Mechanical Heating & Air, below:. This...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

The 2022 Santa’s Angels

Springfield’s Talk 104.1, Anchor Tactical, A-1 Custom Car Care, Crown Power & Equipment, and Greene County Freight & Food Sales are helping bring the joy of Christmas to foster children in the Ozarks!. We’re so incredibly happy to partner for the 15th year with the staff at Great Circle...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Gas Prices Keep Falling In Missouri

(KTTS News) — AAA Missouri says gas prices have fallen across Missouri. The average price in Springfield is $3.23 gallon, down from $3.34 gallon last week. The statewide average price is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, down ten cents from last week, but still 15 cents higher than this time last year.
MISSOURI STATE
ksgf.com

Two Found Dead In Taney County

(KTTS News) — Two people have been found dead at a home in Branson. The Taney County sheriff says deputies were called to a home near Rinehart Road Friday night after a report of shots fired. Authorities found two people dead. The sheriff says there is no threat to...
TANEY COUNTY, MO

