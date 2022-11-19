Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Joy Hofmeister
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a bruising problem to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister regardless of hundreds of thousands of dollars in assault advertisements in opposition to him. Stitt, 49, was aided partially by a late infusion of ads...
blackchronicle.com
Stitt, Republicans sweep key Oklahoma races
TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma’s basic election. 2 News Oklahoma has live updates all through Election Day because the outcomes are available. Get updates on election results sent directly to you with the free 2 News Oklahoma app. Watch our coverage...
kgou.org
PM NewsBrief: Nov. 18, 2022
Oklahoma breaks emergency certified teacher record. Oklahoma broke its annual record for emergency teaching certifications, and there’s still one more month to go. Nearly 3,700 emergency certified educators will be in Oklahoma classrooms. The Oklahoma State Board of Education met Thursday and approved the latest batch of certifications. As...
The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma
With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
kosu.org
'It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting': Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome
Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
Oklahoma citizens, law enforcement react to DOJ investigation announcement
Citizens and law enforcement are reacting to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into alleged civil rights violations by the state of Oklahoma, the city of Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma City Police Department.
kgou.org
Oklahoma online portal leads to influx of complaints to state education officials
A new reporting system launched in late October allows Oklahomans to report problems at schools. The new system has led to an increase in complaints, according to the State Department of Education. The new portal system, Awareity, allows anyone to report an issue in schools on a wide range of...
KTUL
Colorado Springs mass shooting victim moved to Colorado from Oklahoma, ABC News reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of the five victims in the Colorado Springs mass shooting Saturday night was from Oklahoma, according to ABC News. Five people were killed and 25 were injured after a gunman began shooting inside Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night, ABC News reported. Daniel...
Oklahoma Law Center Explains Why Justice Dept. Is Investigating The State’s Mental Health Response
The U.S. Department of Justice announced its launch of an investigation into how people with behavioral health issues are treated in Oklahoma. The investigation will look into Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma City Police Department, and the State of Oklahoma as a whole for potential civil rights violations. Those violations stem...
KTUL
McCurtain County granted disaster relief, says Gov. Stitt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that McCurtain County has been granted disaster assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster assistance is in response to the tornado and storm damage that occurred on Nov. 4. “While the destruction left in the wake...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Teacher Nominated For Oklahoma 'Teacher Of The Year' Award
This year, American Education Week runs from November 13 through November 19. It's a time to recognize people who work in public schools. Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher Kelsee Arnold said that educators have a major impact on the kids they teach or interact with daily. Arnold also understands that it takes a full community to give the best for students.
Pilot program expands wrong-way driving detection systems in Oklahoma
More safety improvements are on the way for some of the state’s most dangerous interchanges aimed at stopping wrong-way drivers and the tragic consequences they leave behind.
News On 6
Oklahoma Faces Critical O-Negative Blood Supply Shortage
Oklahoma is facing a blood supply shortage and desperately needs donors. The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) says it’s lost hundreds of O negative blood units due to supply issues. “Blood, it's just the life blood of our hospital system,” said Carson Cunningham, the Public Relations Manager at the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma proposes landmark rule to keep mailed medications safe from extreme temperatures
Patients who get their prescription medications by mail in Oklahoma may soon have better protections for the safety of those drugs than any other state. On Wednesday, Oklahoma regulators proposed the nation’s first detailed rule to control temperatures during shipping, according to pharmacy experts. “This is a huge step,”...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
KOCO
Oklahoma often waits decades to execute death row inmates. Here's why
OKLAHOMA CITY — Nearly 30 years after he killed a 3-year-old child, Richard Fairchild was put to death Thursday by the state of Oklahoma. This has renewed the questions about why the death-penalty process is so long — and expensive. "Twenty years? Give me a break," said Dr....
Assessment rate reduction for Oklahoma banks could benefit consumers
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma State Banking Board's decision to trim assessment rates for state-chartered banks could mean good news for bank customers. The board agreed to cut assessment rates by 50% for banks with assets less than $ 1 billion and 25% for banks above that threshold, according to an announcement from the board.
kgou.org
Helping the hungry begins on Giving Tuesday
This is the Manager’s Minute. For the last ten years, Giving Tuesday has closely followed Thanksgiving – providing a day to inspire people to help others and to celebrate generosity. Giving Tuesday is November 29th and KGOU is again launching our year-end fundraiser by partnering with Home Creations.
Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announces football playoff sites for this week
By Christian Potts Photo of Tulsa Union vs. Owasso by David C. Fisher The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released times, dates and sites for the third weekend of the Oklahoma high school football playoffs on Saturday. And the selections turned a few heads, as several teams are ...
Oklahoma lawyers team up to give away thousands of turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
Oklahomans are thankful for the giving spirit of some local attorneys.
Comments / 0