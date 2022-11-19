ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Joy Hofmeister

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a bruising problem to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister regardless of hundreds of thousands of dollars in assault advertisements in opposition to him. Stitt, 49, was aided partially by a late infusion of ads...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Stitt, Republicans sweep key Oklahoma races

TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma’s basic election. 2 News Oklahoma has live updates all through Election Day because the outcomes are available. Get updates on election results sent directly to you with the free 2 News Oklahoma app. Watch our coverage...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

PM NewsBrief: Nov. 18, 2022

Oklahoma breaks emergency certified teacher record. Oklahoma broke its annual record for emergency teaching certifications, and there’s still one more month to go. Nearly 3,700 emergency certified educators will be in Oklahoma classrooms. The Oklahoma State Board of Education met Thursday and approved the latest batch of certifications. As...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma

With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

McCurtain County granted disaster relief, says Gov. Stitt

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that McCurtain County has been granted disaster assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster assistance is in response to the tornado and storm damage that occurred on Nov. 4. “While the destruction left in the wake...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Teacher Nominated For Oklahoma 'Teacher Of The Year' Award

This year, American Education Week runs from November 13 through November 19. It's a time to recognize people who work in public schools. Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher Kelsee Arnold said that educators have a major impact on the kids they teach or interact with daily. Arnold also understands that it takes a full community to give the best for students.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Faces Critical O-Negative Blood Supply Shortage

Oklahoma is facing a blood supply shortage and desperately needs donors. The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) says it’s lost hundreds of O negative blood units due to supply issues. “Blood, it's just the life blood of our hospital system,” said Carson Cunningham, the Public Relations Manager at the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Helping the hungry begins on Giving Tuesday

This is the Manager’s Minute. For the last ten years, Giving Tuesday has closely followed Thanksgiving – providing a day to inspire people to help others and to celebrate generosity. Giving Tuesday is November 29th and KGOU is again launching our year-end fundraiser by partnering with Home Creations.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy