As of now, which bowl is Utah projected to play in?
The Utes could end up in the Holiday Bowl — or perhaps the Las Vegas Bowl.
Washington Huskies: Game 11 vs. Colorado – TV, Weather, Injuries, More
For Game 11, the Washington Huskies host Colorado for the final home contest of 2022. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know to enjoy Game 11 of the Washington Huskies football season. For the second to last game of 2022, UW hosts Colorado. Whether you are making the trip to Husky Stadium or watching on TV, we have Washington fans covered.
'I'm blessed to be here': USC's Korey Foreman goes from underachieving top recruit to rivalry hero
Korey Foreman called his shot. "He made the same exact play early in the week in practice," safety Bryson Shaw said. "I came right up to him like, 'All right, you've got to get it in the game now.' He said, 'I got you, I got you.'" The play in...
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah
Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board
Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
Recruiting Scoop - UT visitors intel
The latest Gamecock football recruiting scoop, including feedback on multiple recruits who were in Columbia on Saturday night.
College football rankings: USC climbs to No. 5 in AP Top 25, Clemson leaps Alabama
Tennessee and North Carolina saw their College Football Playoff hopes shockingly die early in Week 12, where almost every contender saw their life flash before their eyes. And because of a day of upsets and upset alerts, AP Top 25 voters had a lot to consider for today’s Week 13 rankings.
INSTANT RECAP: ASU picked apart by Beavers in 31-7 Senior Day loss
TEMPE — Amid perhaps its most disappointing season in recent memory, one that will end in its first losing campaign since 2016, Arizona State spent all week talking about wanting to give its seniors a proper send-off. Clinging to pride as something even more important than wins or losses,...
Caleb Williams puts together Heisman-caliber game after early INT vs. UCLA
Caleb Williams put together a Heisman-caliber performance in No. 7 USC’s 48-45 win over No. 16 UCLA Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Williams set a career-high in passing yards (470) for the second time in four games and out-dueled Bruin quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who accounted for four turnovers after he said he wanted to score 60 points versus the Trojans for the second straight season. Williams also had two passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
Bulldog MVPs vs. East Tennessee State
Ahead of the biggest game of the year in the Battle for the Golden Egg, Mississippi State just had to come out on Saturday and take care of business against East Tennessee State and the Bulldogs did just that. State had very few mishaps in what was a convincing 56-7...
College football's 10 best freshmen from Week 12: Ohio State RB Dallan Hayden steps up in big moment
Ohio State enters this week's edition of The Game against Michigan with an undefeated record and an inside track toward a College Football Playoff spot. The Buckeyes have a true freshman to thank for that in Dallan Hayden. Accordingly, the running back is the 247Sports True Freshman of the Week, as noted by Chris Hummer, after helping Ohio State squeeze by Maryland.
New Crystal Ball pick for Iowa State
Iowa State offered a 2024 quarterback in their home state this weekend and there is enough history and connections here for the Crystal Ball picks to start.
UW's 3 Best Wins and 3 Worst Losses Against Colorado
One hundred and seven years ago, the University of Washington and Colorado football teams got together for the first time and it wasn't an encounter many people wanted to remember. The game was played on an athletic site that no longer exists — Denny Field, on the north end of...
COMMITMENT: CB Jermod McCoy Commits to Oregon State
After a relatively slow fall recruiting, Oregon State is ramping up their efforts as the Early Signing Period draws near. This morning the Beavers added a commitment from Jermod McCoy, from Whitehouse, Texas. McCoy has been on the Beavers radar since the spring, but a visit for the Cal game...
Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes
We are live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 12 Oregon and No. 10 Utah. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as a three-point favorite, Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by as much as 2.5, but the line has flipped back to UO minus-1, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has flipped due to the uncertainty of Bo Nix’s status.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 13
South Carolina managed one of this season's biggest upsetsas the Gamecocks shattered Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes with a 63-38 win over the fifth-ranked Volunteers. The top four teams in this week's playoff rankings all went to the brink, but Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all survived near upsets entering the Week 13 AP Top 25 Poll.
Cal Football: 125th Big Game Thread - Bears Win After Scoop & Score by Jackson Sirmon
Senior linebacker dashes 37 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter to key comeback.
Irish top Ball State 95-60
It had been more than four decades since 9th-ranked Notre Dame (4-0), and in-state opponent Ball State met on the hardwood, and the Cardinals held a 2-1 edge in the all-time series. But hopes of escaping snowy South Bend with a victory were dashed early on. On a day when former Irish great Katrina Gaither, one of the program’s most prolific scorers, entered the Ring of Honor, Notre Dame topped the half-century mark (54 points) for the first time in a half this season and edged the Cardinals 95-60.
Week 12 Transfer Portal standouts: Former teammates Spencer Rattler, Caleb Williams etch their legacy
As we do every Monday, we're unpacking how the transfer portal shook up college football. Look no further than two of the most important updates from Week 11, who happened to be teammates a year ago. Co-Players of the Week. Highly ranked transfer quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams are...
Oregon starting guard Keeshawn Barthelemy suffers injury vs Houston
The Oregon men's basketball program has already dealt with a handful of injuries that have impacted how the Ducks can practice and play games. Now they suffered another injury that could have a lasting impact on the season's future. Starting guard Keeshawn Barthelemy suffered an ankle injury in the first...
