Atascadero, CA

Atascadero, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Dos Palos High School football team will have a game with Atascadero High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Dos Palos High School
Atascadero High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIFCS Football Semifinal

High School Soccer PRO

Santa Maria, November 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pioneer Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on November 21, 2022, 15:30:00.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High

A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
LOMPOC, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/14 – 11/20/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 14, 2022. 00:43— Heriberto Salazarperez,...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Other Stories This Monday 11.21.2022

Yesterday, Atascadero police check a vehicle parked in the police department’s public parking lot at 5:23 pm. The sole occupant was found deceased as a result of a gun shot wound. Foul play is not suspected. The incident is under investigation. Atascadero Fall Festival a big hit in Atascadero....
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in California

If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atascadero News

Sheriffs Searching for Missing Los Osos Woman

LOS OSOS — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman from Los Osos. The Sheriff’s Office received a missing person’s report on Monday, Nov. 21 for 22-year-old n from Los Osos. 22-year-old Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig. Her family reported her missing. According to deputies, she was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Arroyo Grande at approximately 11 p.m.
LOS OSOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
FRESNO, CA
