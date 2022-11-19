Villanova vs. Michigan State, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball
The Villanova Wildcats will face the Michigan State Spartans in college basketball action on Friday night at the Breslin Center.
Villanova comes into tonight’s matchup with a 2-1 record as they look for their third win against a tough opponent. As for Michigan State, they have been impressive so far knocking off #4 Kentucky and only falling to Gonzaga by one point.
This will be a great night of college hoops, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.
Villanova vs. Michigan State
- When: Friday, November 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines
NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 4:15 p.m. ET.
Villanova vs. Michigan State (-6.5)
O/U: 130.5
