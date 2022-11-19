ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Villanova vs. Michigan State, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Villanova Wildcats will face the Michigan State Spartans in college basketball action on Friday night at the Breslin Center.

Villanova comes into tonight’s matchup with a 2-1 record as they look for their third win against a tough opponent. As for Michigan State, they have been impressive so far knocking off #4 Kentucky and only falling to Gonzaga by one point.

This will be a great night of college hoops, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

Villanova vs. Michigan State

  • When: Friday, November 18
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: FS1
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Villanova vs. Michigan State (-6.5)

O/U: 130.5

