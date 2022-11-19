ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

nativenewsonline.net

BIA Announces “Historic” Land Acquisition in Alaska

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs announced yesterday it has approved the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s application to place a land parcel in Juneau, AK into federal trust status. The action, announced yesterday, marks just the second fee-to-trust...
JUNEAU, AK
kcaw.org

Thanksgiving storm brings high winds to Southeast

Communities on the outer coast can brace themselves for a blustery Thanksgiving, with heavy rainfall and winds reaching as high as 60 miles per hour in some communities on Wednesday and Thursday. Pete Boyd is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Juneau. He says storms of this magnitude...
SITKA, AK
kinyradio.com

Watt speaks on Monday Assembly meeting agenda

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Rorie Watt joined Dano on Action Line Friday. Rorie Watt, Juneau City Manager, said that the citizen's effort on disclosure concluded with the measure being repealed. "We at the city we value tax equity. Right? So we made the argument to the Assembly and the Assembly...
JUNEAU, AK

