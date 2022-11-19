Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
Ethel Lund remembered as a health care trailblazer for Southeast Alaska Natives
The Alaska Native Sisterhood honored Ethel Aanwoogeex’ Lund as a champion for Native health care at a memorial service in Juneau on Friday. Lund died earlier this month at the age of 91. Lund grew up in Wrangell, the daughter of a Lingít mother from a prominent family and...
nativenewsonline.net
BIA Announces “Historic” Land Acquisition in Alaska
The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs announced yesterday it has approved the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s application to place a land parcel in Juneau, AK into federal trust status. The action, announced yesterday, marks just the second fee-to-trust...
kcaw.org
Thanksgiving storm brings high winds to Southeast
Communities on the outer coast can brace themselves for a blustery Thanksgiving, with heavy rainfall and winds reaching as high as 60 miles per hour in some communities on Wednesday and Thursday. Pete Boyd is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Juneau. He says storms of this magnitude...
kinyradio.com
Watt speaks on Monday Assembly meeting agenda
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Rorie Watt joined Dano on Action Line Friday. Rorie Watt, Juneau City Manager, said that the citizen's effort on disclosure concluded with the measure being repealed. "We at the city we value tax equity. Right? So we made the argument to the Assembly and the Assembly...
kinyradio.com
Second Anchorage Man sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for kidnapping and drug trafficking
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Defendants brutally beat victim to near death and put him in a metal dog kennel which they loaded into a person’s truck at gunpoint. A second Anchorage man was sentenced Monday by Chief U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason to 35 years in prison for kidnapping and drug trafficking.
