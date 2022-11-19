ABCC wants drivers to stay sober this Thanksgiving

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- The holidays are a time to gather with friends and family. But many forget the dangers of driving impaired during this time. In 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 300 passengers were killed in traffic accidents and 51% of those people were not wearing seat belts.

To help keep people safe, Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission or ABCC announced Friday alcohol enforcement operations at bars from Thanksgiving through New Years.

State Treasurer Deborah B. Golberg said enforcement is key to preventing tragedy over the holidays. “We want to make sure that everyone gets to enjoy the holidays with family and friends while at the same time avoiding tragedy and staying safe.”

Local police departments are also working with ABCC to identify high risk locations in their areas.

“Vigilant enforcement and deterring bar owners from over-serving prevents problems before they happen and helps keep people safe,” said Goldberg.

Alcohol is a factor in 40% of car crash fatalities which amounts to 17,013 deaths each year.

