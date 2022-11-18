Read full article on original website
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Shooting In Royse City
Royse City Police took three people into custody after a fatal shooting in Royse City early Sunday morning. However, they have not charged the three in the shooting death of Larry Deshaun Baker, 43, of Madisonville, Texas. Instead, they are in Hunt County Jail.
Man found after going missing in Grapevine on Friday
GRAPEVINE, Texas — A man was found Sunday after he went missing in Grapevine on Friday morning. Grapevine police said the man was last seen driving in the 2800 block of Canyon Drive at about 8:40 a.m. Officials reported him found as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday. No other information...
fox4news.com
2 arrested in deadly shooting at Kennedale car wash
KENNEDALE, Texas - Police announced two arrests in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in Kennedale in October. 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala was arrested in Arlington. Both suspects have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a...
KLTV
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
fox4news.com
Fight in Dallas parking lot ends in shooting, sending four people to hospitals
DALLAS - Four men were hospitalized after a shooting in East Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m., in a parking lot behind a billiards hall in the 2000 block of S. Beckley Ave. Responding officers found four men who had been...
fox4news.com
McKinney bank robbed, police investigation underway
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
McKinney bank robbery puts nearby high school on lockdown, police say
One dead, four injured in suspect vehicle after chase ends in crash, Garland police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are now investigating a crash that happened at the end of a car chase involving Garland police. The Garland Police Department said officers were going after a vehicle that was believed to be tied to multiple robberies. They started following the vehicle shortly after 10...
fox4news.com
Friends, family of Dallas hospital shooting victim remember their 'angel on earth'
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Saturday, family members and friends of a Methodist Dallas Medical Center social worker celebrated her life nearly one month after she and a nurse were ambushed and killed while checking on a patient. For the first time since Jacqueline Pokuaa was killed, her family is talking...
One person shot, one arrested at Mesquite trampoline park shooting
MESQUITE, Texas — One person is in custody following a shooting which left one person injured at a Mesquite trampoline park. Police responded to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3777 Childress Ave. Witnesses told officers two people were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other person in the leg.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash
Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Assaulting Common-Law Wife
A 38-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Wednesday morning of assaulting his common-law wife, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs police officers responded just before 8 a.m. Nov. 16, 2022, on Sunset Street to what was reported as a possible assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing yelling inside...
Midlander sentenced to life in brutal 2015 stabbing death of Grand Prairie man
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 51-year-old Midland man was convicted and then sentenced Friday afternoon to life in prison after a week-long jury trial. Edward Brinceno was charged with Murder. The evidence presented in the case showed that the defendant was a resident at the America’s Best Value […]
fox4news.com
Man found dead at vacant building fire in Dallas
DALLAS - Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant building in South Dallas Saturday afternoon and found a man who was later pronounced dead. The fire was reported just before 4 p.m., at a vacant building in the 2300 block of Al Lipscomb Way. Fire crews found a...
MaxPreps
High school football: Ranking every 16-0 team in history
The best record attained by any high school football team is 16-0. In nearly 150 years of the sport, only 177 teams have ever accomplished the feat. Naturally, we decided to rank every single one of them. Of course not every school has the chance to go 16-0. Unless you...
fox4news.com
At least 2 injured in crash involving suspect fleeing police in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - There were at least two people injured in a crash involving a suspect who was fleeing from Fort Worth police Saturday evening. Few details have been released at this time, but police said this started as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase.
Campbell Man Jailed On Felony Assault Warrant
A 31-year-old Campbell man was jailed on felony assault warrant Friday night, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Thad Cook reported stopping a black Dodge pickup at 8:45 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, for defective headlights. Cook asked dispatchers to conduct a records check using the driver’s license information the man driving provided. A communications operator reported the two warrants for Calvin Lee Vaughn’s arrest, Cook noted in arrest reports.
Man arrested, charged in death of Grand Prairie police officer
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman in the death of Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai. Hoffman was charged for evading arrest and detention causing death and tampering with physical evidence. He also had eight warrants out of Waxahachie, Bedford, DeSoto and Grand Prairie. He is being held on bond for a total of $275,000.Police say Hoffman was driving a car with a fake paper license plate on Monday night and took off when Officer Tsai attempted to pull him over. During pursuit of the vehicle, Tsai lost control of his squad car...
