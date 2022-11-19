Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A shooting at a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night left several people dead and wounded, though the exact numbers were not immediately known, police said. The shooter was among the dead, officials said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart...
Post Register
Oklahomans propose state question to guarantee rights to reproductive freedom
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group from the Tulsa area is seeking a statewide vote to guarantee reproductive rights in Oklahoma. The documents were filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. According to the filing, the group hopes voters will decide on State Question 828 during the next special election, set for March 7, 2023. Monday was the final day to file any protests against it.
Post Register
Burton leads Richmond over Temple 61-49 in Empire Classic
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Burton scored 18 points to lead Richmond to a 61-49 victory over Temple at the Empire Classic on Tuesday night. Burton had six rebounds for the Spiders (3-3). Jason Nelson scored 13 points. Andre Gustavson recorded 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
Post Register
Latter-day Saints make donation to Community Council of Idaho
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made a donation of $45,600 in vouchers to the Community Council of Idaho Friday that community members can use for clothing, home supplies and other needed items. In addition, they also received $5,000 to buy a smart board for their classroom. The...
Comments / 0