Aurora, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Aurora.
The Pine Creek High School football team will have a game with Grandview High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
Pine Creek High School
Grandview High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
2022 CHSAA Football Quarterfinal
The Pine Creek High School football team will have a game with Grandview High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
Pine Creek High School
Grandview High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
2022 CHSAA Football Playoffs
Comments / 0