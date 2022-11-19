ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Aurora.

The Pine Creek High School football team will have a game with Grandview High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.

Pine Creek High School
Grandview High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
2022 CHSAA Football Quarterfinal

2022 CHSAA Football Playoffs

Eric Leopardi

Urban Creep is Changing Parker; but is it for the better?

Parker, Colorado is not a place many outside of Colorado have heard of. The once-sleepy, historic town is situated 25 miles south of Denver and has quickly transformed into a hustling and bustling mini-metropolis. From a seasonal camp home to ancient and Plains Woodland people, to the home of 60,000 people including Broncos, Nuggets, and Avalanche players, Parker has quickly transformed at a rapid pace.
PARKER, CO
kion546.com

Northern Colorado parts ways with head coach Ed McCaffrey

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Northern Colorado has announced that head football coach Ed McCaffrey won’t return after two seasons that saw the Bears go 6-16. A national search begins immediately. McCaffrey was hired on Dec. 12, 2019, but had to wait quite a while before making his debut. The Big Sky Conference decided to postpone its 2020 football season to the spring of 2021, and then Northern Colorado opted out of the spring season for health and safety reasons. It was a family reunion at Northern Colorado for the McCaffrey family. Two of Ed McCaffrey’s sons joined him on campus, with Max serving as the offensive coordinator and Dylan arriving to play quarterback after leaving Michigan.
GREELEY, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
golfcourseindustry.com

Heritage Golf Group acquires three Colorado clubs

Heritage Golf Group has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver region. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs...
DENVER, CO
frontrange.edu

President’s Response to Club Q Shooting

I am heartbroken to have to write you this message about yet another mass shooting—this time in Colorado Springs. Everyone here at FRCC knows the anxiety these events can cause for our students, faculty and staff, especially for those of you who identify as LGBTQIA+. Our hearts go out to everyone who is feeling scared and angry because of this horrific crime.
WESTMINSTER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado

At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
LAKEWOOD, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora rec centers and libraries to offer longer hours starting next year

AURORA | Longer hours at the City of Aurora’s recreation centers and libraries will become a reality in 2023, after Aurora City Council members signaled their unanimous acceptance of the scheduling changes Monday. Aurora’s recreation facilities and programs reopened gradually after the local outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 and...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
