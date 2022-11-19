Aurora, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Northern Colorado has announced that head football coach Ed McCaffrey won’t return after two seasons that saw the Bears go 6-16. A national search begins immediately. McCaffrey was hired on Dec. 12, 2019, but had to wait quite a while before making his debut. The Big Sky Conference decided to postpone its 2020 football season to the spring of 2021, and then Northern Colorado opted out of the spring season for health and safety reasons. It was a family reunion at Northern Colorado for the McCaffrey family. Two of Ed McCaffrey’s sons joined him on campus, with Max serving as the offensive coordinator and Dylan arriving to play quarterback after leaving Michigan.

