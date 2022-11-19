ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

Arvada , November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Columbine High School football team will have a game with Ralston Valley High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.

Columbine High School
Ralston Valley High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
2022 CHSAA Football Quarterfinal

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Denver

Student podcasters suing Denver Public Schools

Denver Public Schools has withdrawn its state and federal trademark patent application for a podcast. Earlier this year, CBS News Colorado reported that a group of current and former Denver Public Schools students were suing the district. The four Black women had filed the lawsuit, claiming that DPS unlawfully tried to trademark and steal the name of their racial justice podcast "Know Justice, Know Peace."  Created after the killing of George Floyd in 2020, the podcast has garnered national attention and even led to curriculum change.  Alana Mitchell, Dahni Austin, Jenelle Nangah and Kaliah Yizar are all current or former students at Martin Luther King Jr. Early College.  In the lawsuit filed in federal court, the four students alleged the district has no right to their name and brand. The district had argued this was all done with its equipment on its property.  Now that DPS has withdrawn its patent application, the lawsuit has been dismissed. The rights to the name have been signed over to a former student involved in the creation of the podcast. 
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Survivor of Club Q mass shooting

Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. CDPHE shares update on COVID, RSV and the flu in …. Respiratory infections are...
DENVER, CO
frontrange.edu

President’s Response to Club Q Shooting

I am heartbroken to have to write you this message about yet another mass shooting—this time in Colorado Springs. Everyone here at FRCC knows the anxiety these events can cause for our students, faculty and staff, especially for those of you who identify as LGBTQIA+. Our hearts go out to everyone who is feeling scared and angry because of this horrific crime.
WESTMINSTER, CO
kion546.com

Northern Colorado parts ways with head coach Ed McCaffrey

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Northern Colorado has announced that head football coach Ed McCaffrey won’t return after two seasons that saw the Bears go 6-16. A national search begins immediately. McCaffrey was hired on Dec. 12, 2019, but had to wait quite a while before making his debut. The Big Sky Conference decided to postpone its 2020 football season to the spring of 2021, and then Northern Colorado opted out of the spring season for health and safety reasons. It was a family reunion at Northern Colorado for the McCaffrey family. Two of Ed McCaffrey’s sons joined him on campus, with Max serving as the offensive coordinator and Dylan arriving to play quarterback after leaving Michigan.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora rec centers and libraries to offer longer hours starting next year

AURORA | Longer hours at the City of Aurora’s recreation centers and libraries will become a reality in 2023, after Aurora City Council members signaled their unanimous acceptance of the scheduling changes Monday. Aurora’s recreation facilities and programs reopened gradually after the local outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 and...
AURORA, CO
High School Football PRO

ABOUT

High school football game info.

