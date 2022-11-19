ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ignatius, MT

St Ignatius, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Belt High School football team will have a game with St Ignatius High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.

Belt High School
St Ignatius High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
2022 MHSA 8-Player Football Championship

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Reacts To Brawl Of The Wild 2022

The 121st Brawl Of The Wild ended up exactly as expected, for half of Montana's football fans. For the other half, it was a disappointing rout that left fans reeling. In front of a national audience, the Bobcats beat the Griz 55-21 to host the Great Divide Trophy until next year. It was the 42nd time Montana State had beat the Griz in their storied rivalry (the 2011 game was won by Montana, though the win was vacated after NCAA sanctions.)
MISSOULA, MT
fightinghawks.com

Montana battles past North Dakota, 82-77

MISSOULA, Mont. -- The University of North Dakota women's basketball team dropped an 82-77 decision to Montana on Sunday afternoon from Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Mont. UND (2-2) held a 35-30 lead at the halftime break, but the Lady Griz (2-2) used a 32-22 push in the third quarter to take hold of the lead and never give it back to record the victory.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan

RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
RONAN, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed

MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Stagnant air locked in the valleys; next weather maker to impact Thanksgiving travel

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Incoming weather system could mean icy roads for Thanksgiving travel

An incoming weather system is expected to drop light snow and possibly create slick roads for Thanksgiving travelers this week. The National Weather Service in Missoula anticipates a storm system will move across the Northern Rockies late Tuesday through midday Wednesday. Meteorologist Brian Conlan says it could bring a grab bag of wintery precipitation to the region.
MISSOULA, MT
railfan.com

Montana Rail Link Asks STB to Green Light Lease Termination

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Rail Link has filed a petition with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board asking the federal regulator to greenlight a plan to terminate its lease with BNSF Railway thus allowing the Class I to resume regular operations through Montana. Earlier this year, MRL announced that it...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Inversions keeping the valleys cold; temperatures to slowly moderate early next week

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
invisiblepeople.tv

Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana

Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
MISSOULA, MT
eagle933.com

Missoula Condominium Owner Reacts To Hit & Run Property Damage

On Thursday November 17th, pictures of damage at the 4100 Mullan Condominiums complex surfaced on social media. The aftermath of the incident saw a parking lot overhang collapse on several vehicles. We spoke with the owner of one of these vehicles who declined to be named. When asked about how...
MISSOULA, MT
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy