ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Centennial, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Thunder Ridge High School football team will have a game with Cherry Creek High School on November 19, 2022, 11:55:00.

Thunder Ridge High School
Cherry Creek High School
November 19, 2022
11:55:00
2022 CHSAA Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Blackfoot, Shelley players make HCC all-league teams

Blackfoot and Shelley made their presence known on the all-High Country Conference football teams. Blackfoot senior Javonte King, who’s committed to play football at Montana State, was named as the conference offensive player of the year. Skyline senior Kenyon Sadiq, a University of Oregon commit, was named the league’s overall player of the year after leading the Grizzlies to another 4A state title.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

PE teacher named as District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month

POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort. Ms. Rachel Bolin is the November P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Ms. Bolin teaches PE at Franklin Middle School and...
POCATELLO, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Winter Magic is Soon to be in Eastern Idaho, See Photos of the Can’t Miss Ice Palace

Do you want to check out some magical winter adventures in Idaho? There is so much to explore and see in the gem state since much of it becomes a winter wonderland. There is one particular place where it really seems like magic... The family-owned land and operation are excited to share their upcoming 5th year of creating lasting winter memories. You've got to see the photos below... wow...
IDAHO STATE
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Benefit dinner to be held for local heart transplant recipient

IDAHO FALLS — The next year is going to be a difficult one for Jase and Kimorie Sterling and their three children. The Idaho Falls family experienced major upheaval in their lives this year after Jase suddenly became very sick. He was diagnosed in August with congestive heart failure — an ailment that destroys the heart’s ability to effectively pump blood throughout the body.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death

CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
CUMMING, GA
Idaho State Journal

Local firefighters battle two structure fires within six-minute span

There were no injuries following two structure fires in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon. The fires occurred within six minutes of each other but were unrelated. At 1:24 p.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Singletree Lane for a chimney fire. The occupants of the double-wide trailer attempted to put the flames out with water and a fire extinguisher but told dispatch that there was still a lot of smoke coming from the wood burning stove. The occupants were uncertain if the fire had extended to the roof, therefore the call was upgraded to a structure fire with additional personnel dispatched.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Aquatic Oasis opens second half of store in Pine Ridge Mall

POCATELLO — The Aquatic Oasis Reefing store opened its second half on Friday Nov. 18 in the Pine Ridge Mall. The owners of the store are Ross Gregersen and Brandon Brown. Gregersen said they specialize in aquatic and marine life, especially coral. “We grow, propagate and sell most of our coral,” he said. “They would be what you would call an aquaculture coral.” ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?

Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy