Central Garden (CENTA) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

CENTA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -233.33%. A quarter...
Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

PYCR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 66.67%. A...
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

SNEX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.02%. A...
Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

IDN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
BOK Financial (BOKF) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BOK Financial (. BOKF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

TESS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.13 per share. This compares to loss of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

ONEM - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.57 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.47. This compares to loss of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates

HAIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this organic and natural products...
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

ARDS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.42 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to loss of $1.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
SSR Mining (SSRM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

SSR Mining (. SSRM - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Ross Stores (ROST) Stock

ROST - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
AtriCure (ATRC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

ATRC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to earnings of $2.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

DKS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.07%. A...
VTEX (VTEX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

VTEX (. VTEX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
Dycom's (DY) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat

DY - Free Report) reported solid results for third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 29, 2022). The top and bottom lines surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was mainly backed by solid organic growth of the top five customers. Shares of DY lost...
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
This 1 Retail and Wholesale Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
BlackBerry (BB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BB - Free Report) closed at $4.65, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company...
Is Kura Oncology (KURA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

KURA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question. Kura Oncology is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1185 individual stocks and...
Bear of the Day: Match Group (MTCH)

MTCH - Free Report) is the $13 billion host extraordinaire for the world’s foremost dating websites and operates a portfolio of more than 45 brands. Its biggest and best known outlets are Tinder, Match.com, PlentyOfFish, Meetic and OkCupid. The Dallas, TX-based company offers dating products in 42 languages in...

