Bluefield, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HINTON, (Hinton News) - Over the weekend, West Virginia Department of Highways crews constructed a bridge near the culvert collapse on Route 20. Work began at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, requiring the road to shut down. The intention was to have the road back open at 7 a.m. Monday; however, the crews worked tirelessly and were able to open the area shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday. The bridge is a temporary solution to keep the path safe until crews can complete a more permanent repair. Concerns abounded in the community regarding the safety of the road after heavy...

HINTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO