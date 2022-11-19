Plaistow, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WALTHAM - A grieving Brandies University community came together Sunday, hours after a horrific bus crash claimed the life of one of their classmates and left more than two dozen others hurt."I know that a lot of people are hurting right now. I'm just trying to, the circles that I can get to, that I can affect, I'm trying to get to everyone, make sure they are okay," student Ritchie Impert-Studen told WBZ-TV.Undergraduate student Vanessa Mark died when a university shuttle bus slammed into a tree near campus late Saturday night.Twenty-six students and the driver were hurt. They were coming...

