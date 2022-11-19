ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Is West Virginia more interested in Thanksgiving or Black Friday?

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32M82W_0jGPXtoD00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Thanksgiving and Black Friday are just around the corner and people are trying to gobble up the best deals they can get by searching for them.

In the past 30 days, Google Trends finds that Thanksgiving is searched more than Black Friday in all 50 states using their methodology. Google says data is put on a 0-100 scale based on time and location.

10 date night ideas in the Charleston-Huntington area

West Virginia and Kentucky are tied for the states with the most interest in Black Friday compared to Thanksgiving in the past 30 days. Both are 51% for Thanksgiving and 49% for Black Friday. In the past seven days, West Virginia’s searches for Thanksgiving are at 52%, compared to Black Friday’s 48%.

The Parkersburg, Wheeling, WV-Steubenville, OH and Clarksburg-Weston metro areas have all searched for Thanksgiving-related queries more in the past 30 days, while the Charleston-Huntington and Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill areas have searched for Black Friday more.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

In the past 30 days, the top searches that include “Thanksgiving” include:

  1. “thanksgiving 2022”
  2. “when is thanksgiving”
  3. “thanksgiving food”
  4. “when is thanksgiving 2022”
  5. “bob evans thanksgiving”
  6. “cracker barrel thanksgiving”
  7. “thanksgiving movies”
  8. “thanksgiving nails”
  9. “what day is thanksgiving 2022”
  10. “thanksgiving desserts”

The top searches that include “Black Friday” include:

  1. “black friday 2022”
  2. “walmart black friday”
  3. “black friday deals”
  4. black friday 2022 walmart”
  5. “black friday deals 2022”
  6. “walmart black friday ad”
  7. “walmart black friday ad 2022”
  8. “walmart black friday deals”
  9. “black friday ads”
  10. “black friday ads 2022”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY

What Black Friday deals are people in West Virginia looking for?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — As the turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie digests from Thanksgiving dinner, the deals for Black Friday start rolling in. According to Google Trends, West Virginia is one of the most active searchers for Black Friday-related searches in the past 30 days. But what Black Friday deals are people in the Mountain State looking for?
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia in bottom 10 states with lowest credit scores

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study conducted by WalletHub, it found that West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states with the lowest credit scores. The average score for West Virginians sits at 676. Using the VantageScore model, WalletHub says the average credit score in the U.S. is 695, right below what is considered […]
GEORGIA STATE
wchstv.com

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old man from Monongalia County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,590, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Peak time for deer-vehicle crashes in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Now that it is November and the weather is colder, West Virginia is in its peak time for deer-vehicle crashes. AAA says that the crashes increase in October and peak in November and December. They say ways to prevent a crash or reduce damage include: Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Increased Fire Danger Today in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – Temperatures are starting to warm up as we move into Thanksgiving week in the tristate area, but the drier conditions will bring up some weather concerns for today. The clear skies and warmer temperatures will feel much more comfortable outside, but breezier winds will still pose some risk for wildfires today. The national […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Hunting Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky

UPDATE Monday afternoon: Tuesday’s forecast shows that it will be a bit warmer tomorrow with morning temperatures in the upper 20s. Skies will continue to stay clear meaning there will be a zero percent chance for rain or snow in the region. High temperatures for the day will be warm in the 50s. (WOWK) – […]
OHIO STATE
WTOP

Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky coal miner wins $176k playing lottery

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An Eastern Kentucky coal miner won more than $176,000 playing the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Barry Jewell, of Pinsonfork, wagered two dollars on the Bank Buster Jackpot last Thursday and won the money instantly. “I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was ‘Jackpot […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Good Day at 4: History of Pepperoni Rolls in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Most people who call the Mountain State “home,” can agree, the unofficial state food, is the pepperoni roll. Simply filled with cheese and pepperoni, the beloved treat is more than the sum of its parts. We sat down with the author of “The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll,” Candace Nelson, who reveals […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia drivers weigh in on car tax rebate proposal

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An amendment that could have eliminated West Virginia’s car tax was defeated, but the general idea is not dead. Governor Jim Justice has promised to get a bill introduced in the legislature in January that will lead to all vehicle owners getting a tax rebate for the taxes they paid this year. And going forward, that rebate would come every year. The state chamber of commerce says that, on average, the annual car tax is $220 per vehicle. Drivers registering their cars at the DMV say they would welcome the rebates.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy