NFL sends clubs alcohol policy reminder in wake of Todd Downing arrest

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The NFL has reminded all 32 teams of the league’s policy that prohibits alcohol in the locker room and on team planes following a series of alcohol-related incidents this week, according to a copy of the memo distributed Friday and obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

“Making alcohol available at club facilities or while traveling creates significant and unnecessary risks to the League, its players, coaches and others,” the memo said. “Violations of this important policy will be taken seriously and will result in significant discipline.”

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for speeding and suspicion of driving under the influence. The Titans defeated the Packers 27-17 hours earlier in Green Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBZYH_0jGPXlzd00
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for speeding and suspicion of driving under the influence. George Walker IV, Tennessean.com

NFL HOT SEAT: Eight head coaches who could be in jeopardy over next two months

WEEK 11 PICKS: Do Cowboys or Vikings gain ground in NFC?

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league has been in contact with the team and “all league and club personnel, including coaches, are subject to potential discipline when a violation is determined to have been committed.”

The memo said each club should ensure that its travel arrangements do not include providing alcohol service at any time and that teams should also take appropriate steps to confirm that alcohol is not available at its facility.

After the Washington Commanders’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, videos of players drinking on the plane home — including quarterback Taylor Heinicke — were posted on social media. The league reviewed the matter this week and was satisfied with the discipline administered by the club, and there will be no further action taken by the NFL.

The club did not provide the alcohol, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person was granted anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced on Nov. 1 to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury. The incident occurred just prior to Super Bowl 54 in February 2021 near the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium facility.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL sends clubs alcohol policy reminder in wake of Todd Downing arrest

