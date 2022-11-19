ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Au Sable Forks, NY

Au Sable Forks, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO

 4 days ago

The Peru Senior High School football team will have a game with Ravena Senior High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.

Peru Senior High School
Ravena Senior High School
November 19, 2022
10:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Class B Football Regionals

Related
WCAX

Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh park re-dedicated to honor local icon

May Currier helped create parks and recreation areas for young people in Plattsburgh in the 1960’s, after she died, the park on Tom Miller Road was dedicated in her honor in 1971. Now, more than 50 years later, the town of Plattsburgh is recognizing Currier again. “When a park,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

79-Year-Old Hunter Rescued From Swamp in Franklin County

On November 8th at 7:50 pm, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers Booth, Bronson, Praczkajlo, and Russell responded to a report of an overdue hunter in the town of Dickinson, in Franklin County, NY. The reporting party found the 79-year-old’s vehicle near Mosier Hill, but could not...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Military Turnpike accidents send five to hospital

PLATTSBURGH | A pair of accidents on Military Turnpike sent five people to the hospital Saturday, Nov. 19. Clinton County Sheriffs deputies and first responders were called to the first personal-injury accident at about 12:15 p.m. when Mitchell A. Mason, 63, of Peru tried to cross the Route 374 intersection from Wallace Hill Road and failed to yield the right of way to Kamron David, 20, of Plattsburgh who was traveling east on the state highway.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway

Vermont’s slaughter and processing industry is bottlenecking, and the state says that’s holding back fresh, local meat from the market. Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday. Transgender Remembrance Day...
BURLINGTON, VT
96.9 WOUR

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Time Out New York

I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.

When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash

SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
SHARON, VT
mynbc5.com

Keeseville man arrested for weapons charges stemming from argument

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — A Keeseville man is behind bars after New York State Police said he held a gun during a verbal argument with a victim. Troopers arrested 51-year-old Raymond LaFlame on Monday for criminal possession of three or more firearms and criminal possession of an assault rifle stemming from an incident earlier this month.
KEESEVILLE, NY
mynbc5.com

Local pharmacies feeling the pressure as nation faces drug shortages

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — When you or a loved one get sick and is in need of medication, it is important to get that medication as quickly as possible. But at a time of nationwide drug shortages, doing so has become more difficult as pharmacies in our region struggle to keep drugs for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and antibiotics.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
