goredfoxes.com
Women's Basketball Prevails Over North Florida
DUBLIN, Ireland – To close out the MAAC/ASUN Dublin Basketball Challenge, Marist women's basketball defeated North Florida by a score of 61-45. The Red Foxes had a strong first half to hold the advantage over North Florida in the non-conference matchup. Summary. The scoring began with Kendall Krick, giving...
goredfoxes.com
Furious Comeback Comes Up Just Short for Men’s Basketball
POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist men's basketball team was defeated by Princeton, 62-55, at McCann Arena on Saturday night. The Red Foxes trailed by 20 in the first half and cut that deficit to two in the closing minutes, but ultimately fell by seven. Summary. Princeton scored the...
goredfoxes.com
Men’s Basketball Hosts Princeton Saturday Night
POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist men's basketball team (1-2) hosts Ivy League foe Princeton (1-2) on Saturday night at McCann Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Dean Darling (play-by-play) and Steve Eggink (analyst) have the call on ESPN3. In-game updates are available via Twitter at @MaristMBB. Last...
goredfoxes.com
Second-Half Comeback Lifts Bucknell Over Marist
LEWISBURG, Pennsylvania – The Marist football team dropped its season finale at Bucknell on Saturday by a score of 24-13. The Bison scored 21 unanswered points in the second half. Summary. Tyhir Harley intercepted a pass to end the game's opening drive, which set Marist up at the Bucknell...
goredfoxes.com
Football's Season Concludes at Bucknell
LEWISBURG, Pennsylvania - The Marist football team (4-6 overall) travels to Bucknell (2-8) for their final game of the season. Marist looks to end its season with its fifth victory. How To Follow. Mike Ferraro will have the call on the Red Fox Network. The pregame show will start at...
‘A long time in the making.’ Fairfield University’s $51M Mahoney Arena set to host first game
The 3,500 seat venue will be home to Stags basketball and volleyball games, concerts, and university events.
Army football: Black Knights close home slate with win over UConn
WEST POINT – The post-game imagery was unmistakably happy at Michie Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and not a moment too soon in an Army season where the satisfaction hasn’t quite met the preseason hopes. Family members hugged players on the turf of Blaik Field, many of the women clutching flowers handed out during pregame Senior Day ceremonies. Players who don’t normally linger in the aftermath of a game took extra time to survey the venerable stadium and...
Orange County Veterinarian and Trainer To Serve Time
The world of sports is a multi-billion dollar business. There is never a shortage of events to watch from the NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL and even after there's plenty of other incredibly popular sports like Golf, Nascar and we now even have E-Sports. One of the oldest sports in existence today though is horse racing. Recently a federal court case reached its conclusion with sentences being passed for individuals involved in a doping case for horse racing. Two of these individuals happen to be Orange County residents.
qcnews.com
Recruiter accused of sending explicit photos to student after college fair in Rock Hill, police say
A recruiter at a college fair in Rock Hill is accused of using a student's contact information to send them explicit photos and exposing himself in a FaceTime call, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Recruiter accused of sending explicit photos to student …. A recruiter at a college...
2 attacked by possibly rabid coyote in Westchester
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. -- There's a warning in Westchester County about a possible rabid coyote. Police said two people were attacked Thursday on Turkey Hill Road in North Salem. One of them was taken to the hospital for treatment after ending up with a puncture wound to the leg. Police believe the coyote may have rabies because the animal reportedly attacked the tires of a car when someone stopped to help. Attacking inanimate objects is a sign of rabies. After the attack, police searched but couldn't find the animal. Residents in the area are urged to be on the lookout.
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston
Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
News 12
Lace up: Ice skating rink coming to Middletown
Lace up your skates because an ice skating rink is coming to Middletown. It'll be opening at Erie Way Park on Nov. 25 after the City of Middletown Tree Lighting Ceremony & Parade. Skate rental fees are anywhere between $1 and $3. Skate sessions will be on Fridays through Sundays,...
Warming centers opening in Hudson Valley with snow chances, cold temps expected
There will be warming centers available for people in need of help staying warm this weekend in Orange County.
hudsonvalleyone.com
After using the term “fudge-packers”, Kingston High principal is reassigned
Two months after he was placed on paid administrative leave after it was revealed that he’d used the term “fudge-packers” in a post on social media site Facebook, Vince DeCicco has officially resigned as principal of Kingston High School. The Kingston City School District’s Board of Education...
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston region braces for up to 20 cm of snow overnight
Residents in the Kingston region are clearing snow from the first substantial snow fall of the season on Saturday morning and they are preparing for more. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for an area...
North Salem judge disciplined for supporting couple applying for pistol permits
A North Salem town justice is being disciplined for trying to use his status as a judge to get his neighbors a pistol license.
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
Cracker Barrel in Saugerties?
Only having one in our area could be why some Saugerties residents have started asking if the chain restaurants might want to open their 10th location in town. According to the Saugerties Town Facebook page, one man posted a comment saying, "I think Saugerties needs an affordable place to eat and I think Cracker Barrel would be perfect!"
Sleeping Poughkeepsie Man Wakes, Shoots Home Intruder in the Face
In a bizarre case of self-defense, a home intruder was sent to the hospital after waking up the wrong person. Just after 8 PM on Saturday, Poughkeepsie police received a call saying a man was shot inside an apartment on Main Street in the city. After racing to the scene, officers were met in the hallway before they were even able to reach the apartment by a man who greeted them with a weapon.
