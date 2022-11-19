ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police seeks your help to locate a wanted man

INDIANA – Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Over 21 years in prison for Indianapolis meth dealer

INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges. Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Off-duty officer arrested in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty Stinesville reserve police officer was arrested after Indianapolis Metropolitan police say he hit a vehicle and then left the scene on Indy’s south side. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Southport Road and State Road 37. According to witnesses, a police cruiser rear-ended their car and then took off. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man sought in armed robbery at Anderson PetSmart store

ANDERSON, Ind. – A man walked into an Anderson PetSmart store with a gun and robbed it, police say. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the PetSmart located on S. Scatterfield Road. According to the Anderson Police Department, a man entered the store, displayed the handle of a gun and demanded money. The […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

1 critically injured in shooting on near east side

EDITOR’S NOTE: An IMPD Sgt. falsely said the victim was dead. A correction has been issued saying the victim is still in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening on the near east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:55 p.m. to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found shot, killed on Muncie street

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was discovered lying on the street in Muncie late Thursday, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police were called to the corner of E. Willard Street and S. Blaine Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male lying in the road. The man, identified as Sentarian […]
MUNCIE, IN
WLFI.com

Mystery surrounds Lafayette woman found burning alive

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are looking into how a 60-year-old woman caught fire in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 near Murdock Park. Lafayette Fire Department Investigator Todd Trent says a passerby dumped water from water bottles to extinguish the fire engulfing Julie Myers. Myers was airlifted...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Judge orders Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge has ordered Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders of two teen girls, to appear in person in the courtroom on Tuesday. I-Team 8 expects to get at least a partial glimpse into the Delphi murders investigation if the judge releases the probable cause to the public after a Tuesday court hearing.
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy