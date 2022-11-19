Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
National Championship Trophy to appear at men's basketball game this Sunday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team will be participating in the Division I Men's Basketball National Championship Trophy Tour this Sunday, Nov. 27 for their game against Maine at 2 p.m. The 2023 National Championship trophy will be making stops across the country at various institutions before...
Men's basketball hosts UMass Lowell
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team will host UMass Lowell this Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. as the Bears look to claim their second consecutive victory. Brown is coming off its first win of the year against Stony Brook, while the River Hawks have started the season out hot, going 4-1 over their first five.
Women's basketball sweeps Ivy League weekly awards
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball swept the Ivy League weekly awards, the league announced on Monday. Kyla Jones was named Ivy League Player of the Week and Grace Arnolie was named Rookie of the Week. Jones became the first Bear to win Player of the Week since Shayna...
Seven Bears Earn All-Ivy Football Honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Seven members of the Brown football team have earned All-Ivy honors, the league announced on Tuesday. The teams were selected by the league's eight head coaches. Senior offensive lineman Donovan Allen, senior running back Allen Smith, senior wide receiver Wes Rockett and senior defensive back Josh...
Men's Hockey Announces Promotional Schedule for Remaining Home Games
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's hockey has released the promotional schedule for the remainder of the 2022-23 season at Meehan Auditorium. The promotions and amenities are headlined by the Narragansett Beer Garden – set to debut on Tuesday, November 29 – and enhanced fan engagement and marketing promotions for fans, alumni, and students.
Stothart, Newman named to NWPC All-Tournament Teams
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown's Ilias Stothart was named Rookie of the Tournament and was also named to the First Team All-Tournament for the NWPC Championship. Kole Newman was named to the Second Team All-Tournament. Stothart led the Bears with nine goals in the three games of the tournament. The...
Brown falls in third-place game to Harvard, 11-9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's water polo's season came to a close with a tough 11-9 loss in the third-place game against Harvard at the NWPC Tournament. Cole Atwell and Ben Kirshon led the Bears with two goals each in the loss. Kole Newman finished the game with four saves in the first half.
Bears Prevail in 1-0 Shutout Win over Holy Cross
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A goal from junior Anna Gallagher and a strong night in net from sophomore Kaley Doyle helped the Brown women's hockey team blank visiting Holy Cross 1-0 on Tuesday night at Meehan Auditorium. The non-conference win brings the Bears back to 4-4-1 on the season. INSIDE...
Equestrian closes out fall schedule at URI Show
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown equestrian finished up its fall season at the URI Show at Hunter Ridge. Four Bears earned third-place finishes in their events. In the Open Fences, Charlotte Bain took fourth and Sophia Ekstrand finished in fifth. Bain took sixth in the Open Flat and Ekstrand also represented the Bears in the event.
Eight Bears Named Academic All-District for Football
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Eight senior members of the Brown football team have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA). Defensive back Josh Ofili, defensive end Camden Gagnon, defensive lineman Brooks Jones, defensive lineman Sean Kelly, linebacker Malcolm Brunson, offensive lineman...
Wrestling competes at Black Knight Invite
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Brown wrestling team competed at the Black Knight Invite this Sunday, Nov. 20 hosted by Army. The Bears finished in ninth place out of 10 teams. Blake Saito had the top finish of any Bear, taking sixth place at 149 lbs. He won three matches on the day against opponents from Columbia, Bloomsburg, and Central Michigan.
Fencing goes 6-0 at NFC #1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown fencing started its season out strong winning all six competitions at the NFC #1. The Bears earned wins over Sacred Heart (23-4), New Hampshire (26-1), Smith College (25-2), Boston University (25-2), Wellesley (21-6) and Brandeis (22-5). Overall, the Bears outscored their opponents 142-20. Brown did not lose a competition in any weapon, earning four 9-0 wins in foil, two 9-0 wins in sabre and one in epee. The Bears posted a 49-5 overall record in the foil, 46-8 overall record in the epee and 47-7 overall record in the sabre.
Adams and Pellegrino Pick Up NFHCA All-Northeast Region Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Brown first-years Lucy Adams and Lexi Pellegrino added to their decorated fall campaigns with NFHCA All-Northeast honors. Adams earned First Team All-Northeast honors with Pellegrino grabbing Second Team All-Northeast accolades. The Brown duo are two of 32 student-athletes recognized by the NFHCA. There are seven...
