Falmouth, MA

Falmouth, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Falmouth.

The Barnstable High School football team will have a game with Falmouth High School on November 19, 2022, 07:01:00.

Barnstable High School
Falmouth High School
November 19, 2022
07:01:00
Freshman Football

The Barnstable High School football team will have a game with Falmouth High School on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.

Barnstable High School
Falmouth High School
November 19, 2022
09:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

High School Football PRO

Narragansett, November 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Exeter-West Greenwich High School football team will have a game with Narragansett High School on November 23, 2022, 14:00:00.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Boston

These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award

“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
BROOKLINE, MA
nbcboston.com

Seasonal Curling Rink Opens at Cape Cod Resort Hotel

Ice skating rinks are popping up in more and more places during the colder months, bringing what used to be largely confined to the Boston Common’s Frog Pond to a mix of shopping centers. But curling, a formerly obscure sport that grew in popularity after the United States’ unexpectedly...
DENNIS, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman wins $1 million prize off of scratch ticket

A $1 million scratch ticket winner in Massachusetts decided to take home her prize money in cash after claiming the ticket on Oct. 28. Savannah Karch from Weymouth won her $1 million prize on the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch ticket game. She purchased her wining ticket at Jenny’s Market at 992 Middle St. in Weymouth, and chose to receive a one-time cash payment of $650,000 before taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

Boston’s Top 10 Dog Names

Luna and Max are the most popular dog names across the country, but are they Boston’s? After all, Boston is not known for following the trend. So when it comes down to it, I suspect Boston’s Top 10 Dog names are our own. What will Boston’s top 10...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19

A house in Harwich Port that sold for $3.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
CHATHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Mac Jones picks unexpected Patriots teammate as best Thanksgiving cook

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones will be spending his Thanksgiving with the Vikings this season. The Patriots have the primetime matchup on Thursday night, so a conventional Turkey Day isn’t in the cards. On WEEI’s Merloni, Fauria and Mego, Jones was asked which teammate he’d trust the most to cook Thanksgiving dinner. The quarterback offered an unexpected answer.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
gotodestinations.com

7 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Boston – (With Photos)

When it comes to breakfast, there are a lot of options in Boston. If you are looking for the best of the best, look no further than these seven spots. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light bite before exploring the city, be sure to check out these restaurants next time you’re in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen

The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
DARTMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
WAREHAM, MA
