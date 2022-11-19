ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Hartford Public High School football team will have a game with New Britain High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.

Hartford Public High School
New Britain High School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

