San Jose, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Jose.
The Bellarmine College Preparatory football team will have a game with Wilcox High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Bellarmine College Preparatory
Wilcox High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIF-CCS Div. 2 Football Semifinal
The Monterey High School football team will have a game with Westmont High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Monterey High School
Westmont High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
Comments / 0