San Jose, CA

San Jose, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Jose.

The Bellarmine College Preparatory football team will have a game with Wilcox High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Bellarmine College Preparatory
Wilcox High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIF-CCS Div. 2 Football Semifinal

The Monterey High School football team will have a game with Westmont High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Monterey High School
Westmont High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

pioneerpublishers.com

The Pioneer’s high school football scores update, Nov. 20, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 20, 2022) — De La Salle won its 30th consecutive North Coast Section football championship Friday night in a hard-fought 30-23 battle with rival Pittsburg at Dublin high earning the Spartans a spot in the Northern California Regional Bowl game Dec. 2 against an opponent to be determined.
PITTSBURG, CA
pajaronian.com

Mariners fall to St. Ignatius in CCS semifinals | High school football

SAN FRANCISCO—Aptos High senior Caden Prichard stood on the sideline Friday night as he watched the seconds tick away in his final season. With tears rolling down his cheeks, he gave every one of his teammates one last hug after the No. 3-seeded Mariners lost to No. 2 St. Ignatius in the Central Coast Section Division II semifinals Nov. 18.
APTOS, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA

Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Four East Bay Community Colleges Make Spring Semester Free

All four East Bay colleges in the Peralta Community College District are waiving their course registration fees for the Spring 2023 semester for all California residents, among additional opportunities for students. Announced Wednesday, Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College and Merritt College are offering fee waivers to those...
OAKLAND, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas chef wins big at World Barbecue Championship

SALINAS, Calif. — Chef Hondo Hernandez started out in backyard BBQ competitions before going pro, but now he is an award-winning chef. His Showoff BBQ beat out over 40 teams at the world barbecue championship to get second place overall at the world food championships in Dallas, Texas. Chef...
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Montague Expressway Reopens In Santa Clara After Collision

A major injury collision closed d Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara. The roadway was closed for over four hours at De La Cruz Boulevard due to investigation of the collision. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation while public safety personnel were on scene of this collision," Santa...
SANTA CLARA, CA
fb101.com

MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER

International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
OAKLAND, CA
padailypost.com

Gunfire at Fleming’s Steakhouse

A man fired a gun into the front window of Fleming’s Steakhouse at the Stanford Shopping Center this afternoon (Nov. 21), and about 20 minutes later police stormed the mall with long rifles, telling shoppers over a loudspeaker to leave or hide in a store. There turned out not...
PALO ALTO, CA
climaterwc.com

Unexpected history at refurbished Coyote Point

Coyote Point is one of my favorite spots to stroll. Everywhere, there are stories to be told. Now, with the recent upgrading of the area’s promenade, there’s even more reason to visit the 670-acre county recreation area off Highway 101 on the border of San Mateo and Burlingame. More than 10,000 tons of sand have been added to the eastern section of the wide walkway, raising the beachfront about 12 feet. In addition, new restrooms have been built, along with sea walls that protect against high tides.
BURLINGAME, CA
