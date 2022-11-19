ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The American Canyon High School football team will have a game with Windsor High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

American Canyon High School
Windsor High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIFNCS Football Playoffs

