Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Related
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for woman who allegedly fell out of car, caused crash, drove away
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify the following people. TPD says that on Tuesday, around 11:50 a.m. a gray Jeep Cherokee was being driven by the woman pictured when it crashed into a parked red Ford pickup at a gas station near Admiral and yale.
KTUL
Tulsa woman dies after crash in Wagoner County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old Tulsa woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East 700 Road just east of 334th Court near Wagoner. Tonya Delozier was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital....
KTUL
Tulsa police looking to identify alleged burglar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify a woman believed to be involved in a recent burglary. On Nov. 14, the woman broke into a downtown apartment and stole a firearm, ammunition and other personal items, police say. Anyone with information about the woman...
KTUL
Crews work to put out south Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Fire Department is working to put out a fire at a south Tulsa home. A call came in around noon today concerning a house fire near South Yale Avenue and East 111th Street. The fire started at the top of the house, according to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Car crashes into south Tulsa Ida Red store, one sent to hospital
TULSA, Okla. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a car crashed into an Ida Red store. It happened at the location near 91st and Yale. Two employees were inside the store at the time. Ida Red said one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department issues turkey fry safety tips
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is reminding Tulsans of safe practices when it comes to frying turkeys this holiday season. Every year, over 100 people suffer burn injuries from deep frying a turkey. Along with injuries, medical bills and treatment, incorrectly deep frying a turkey can result in thousands of dollars in property damages.
KOKI FOX 23
49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
KTUL
Tahlequah police arrest man for alleged rape of minor in park bathrooms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tahlequah Police Department arrested a man they say raped a 12-year-old in the public bathrooms at Norris Park in Tahlequah. According to arrest records, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday, when an officer responded to Norris Park in response to a juvenile problem. A grandmother reported to police that her granddaughter was last seen walking with an adult man, identified as Timythy Summers, towards Norris Park.
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify young male who allegedly hit car with mini bike, ran away
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police department's Gilcrease Traffic Investigations unit is seeking help identifying the male pictured. Police say today around 11:30 a.m. TPD responded near West Edison Street and North Union Avenue for a crash between a car and mini bikes. TPD learned once arriving that...
KTUL
'Stuff is just stuff': Ida Red owner gives update after car drives into south Tulsa store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, a local Tulsa store experienced major damage after a car drove into it, sending one employee to the hospital. The south Tulsa location of Ida Red near 91st and Yale provided an update on the situation Tuesday. According to their Facebook, no one...
Man speaks out after girlfriend killed in Jenks crash
The boyfriend of the woman that fatally drove into a home in Jenks last week is speaking out about the one he loved.
KTUL
Tulsa Elote staff remembers former employee killed in Colorado nightclub shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Elote Catering and Cafe announced on Facebook that one of their Elote family members was taken from them in a Colorado Springs, Colo. shooting. A gunman opened fire late Saturday night killing five people, and injuring 18. 28-year-old transgender man, Daniel Aston, was among the...
WOWT
Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested an Oklahoma man they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage. Saturday morning, around 2:23 a.m., LPD officers were dispatched to ‘Gate 25,’ off Q and Canopy Streets, on a report of an assault. LPD said...
Neighbors Describe Fatal Crash Into Jenks Home That Started House Fire
A home in Jenks is destroyed after a woman veered off the Creek turnpike and into a home near 33rd West Avenue, sparking a fire. Neighbors said it's their worst nightmare but are thankful the people inside the home weren't hurt. Troopers said the driver died after her pickup burst through a fence and straight into the home. Thankfully, the family members inside got out before it caught on fire.
KOCO
Driver dies after car leaves turnpike, sparks house fire in northeast Oklahoma
JENKS, Okla. — A 29-year-old woman died after authorities say she drove off a turnpike Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma and crashed into a house, sparking a fire. Tulsa-area television station KTUL reports that the woman was traveling west on the Creek Turnpike in Jenks when she crashed through a fence and struck a home. Authorities said the collision caused the house to catch fire.
Sapulpa Police locate homicide suspect after woman found dead
SAPULPA, Okla (KFOR) – Sapulpa Police Department is currently working a homicide at the scene in the 2400 block of South Cedar. Police say the suspect has been identified as 28-year old Joshua Stafford. Officers on the scene say a woman was found dead in a home near Teel Road and Hickory Street Saturday morning. […]
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man discusses rare reaction to his fourth COVID-19 shot
TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa man says he suffered from what his cardiologist calls a one in a million reaction to his fourth COVID shot. 85-year-old Jessie Alexander said despite the reaction, he’d still get another booster. Alexander got the shot in September. He started to feel...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Family of murdered Sapulpa woman speaks out, warns those suffering domestic abuse
SAPULPA, Okla. — Family members of a slain Sapulpa woman want the community to know how wonderful she was. Brittany Gowdy lived in a small one-story home, near W. Teel Rd. and S. Hickory St, in Sapulpa with her five children and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Joshua Stafford. On Saturday,...
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly ramming into patrol car during chase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they attempted to pull over a sedan for a traffic stop on Nov. 19 around 10 p.m. near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. The driver and suspect, later identified as David Nelson, refused to pull over and continued...
Woman Warns Others After Sister Loses Leg From Dog Attack On Tulsa Walking Trail
A Tulsa woman is warning people about the dangers of walking on the Katy Trail after her sister loses her leg to a dog attack. Tammy Copeland was attacked by two pit bulls by her house in West Tulsa on November 7th. She spent a week and a half in...
Comments / 0