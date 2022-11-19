ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

KTUL

Tulsa woman dies after crash in Wagoner County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old Tulsa woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East 700 Road just east of 334th Court near Wagoner. Tonya Delozier was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital....
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police looking to identify alleged burglar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify a woman believed to be involved in a recent burglary. On Nov. 14, the woman broke into a downtown apartment and stole a firearm, ammunition and other personal items, police say. Anyone with information about the woman...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Crews work to put out south Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Fire Department is working to put out a fire at a south Tulsa home. A call came in around noon today concerning a house fire near South Yale Avenue and East 111th Street. The fire started at the top of the house, according to...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crashes into south Tulsa Ida Red store, one sent to hospital

TULSA, Okla. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a car crashed into an Ida Red store. It happened at the location near 91st and Yale. Two employees were inside the store at the time. Ida Red said one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department issues turkey fry safety tips

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is reminding Tulsans of safe practices when it comes to frying turkeys this holiday season. Every year, over 100 people suffer burn injuries from deep frying a turkey. Along with injuries, medical bills and treatment, incorrectly deep frying a turkey can result in thousands of dollars in property damages.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Tahlequah police arrest man for alleged rape of minor in park bathrooms

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tahlequah Police Department arrested a man they say raped a 12-year-old in the public bathrooms at Norris Park in Tahlequah. According to arrest records, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday, when an officer responded to Norris Park in response to a juvenile problem. A grandmother reported to police that her granddaughter was last seen walking with an adult man, identified as Timythy Summers, towards Norris Park.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Neighbors Describe Fatal Crash Into Jenks Home That Started House Fire

A home in Jenks is destroyed after a woman veered off the Creek turnpike and into a home near 33rd West Avenue, sparking a fire. Neighbors said it's their worst nightmare but are thankful the people inside the home weren't hurt. Troopers said the driver died after her pickup burst through a fence and straight into the home. Thankfully, the family members inside got out before it caught on fire.
JENKS, OK
KOCO

Driver dies after car leaves turnpike, sparks house fire in northeast Oklahoma

JENKS, Okla. — A 29-year-old woman died after authorities say she drove off a turnpike Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma and crashed into a house, sparking a fire. Tulsa-area television station KTUL reports that the woman was traveling west on the Creek Turnpike in Jenks when she crashed through a fence and struck a home. Authorities said the collision caused the house to catch fire.
JENKS, OK
KFOR

Sapulpa Police locate homicide suspect after woman found dead

SAPULPA, Okla (KFOR) – Sapulpa Police Department is currently working a homicide at the scene in the 2400 block of South Cedar. Police say the suspect has been identified as 28-year old Joshua Stafford. Officers on the scene say a woman was found dead in a home near Teel Road and Hickory Street Saturday morning. […]
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man discusses rare reaction to his fourth COVID-19 shot

TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa man says he suffered from what his cardiologist calls a one in a million reaction to his fourth COVID shot. 85-year-old Jessie Alexander said despite the reaction, he’d still get another booster. Alexander got the shot in September. He started to feel...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after allegedly ramming into patrol car during chase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they attempted to pull over a sedan for a traffic stop on Nov. 19 around 10 p.m. near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. The driver and suspect, later identified as David Nelson, refused to pull over and continued...
TULSA, OK

