A home in Jenks is destroyed after a woman veered off the Creek turnpike and into a home near 33rd West Avenue, sparking a fire. Neighbors said it's their worst nightmare but are thankful the people inside the home weren't hurt. Troopers said the driver died after her pickup burst through a fence and straight into the home. Thankfully, the family members inside got out before it caught on fire.

JENKS, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO