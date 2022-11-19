ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmet County, MI

Stunned Drivers Receive Turkey Instead of Tickets from Emmet County Sheriff’s Office

By Zachariah Wheaton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHFnc_0jGPUo6X00

Drivers in Emmet County getting pulled over Friday were in for a surprise as instead of a ticket they were given a voucher for turkey instead.

This is the fourth year the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office has put on their Turkeys Not Tickets giveaway. Sheriff Pete Wallin says he got the idea from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office five years ago. He says it helps build relationships in the community.

“I saw years ago that they were handing out hams this time of the year. I thought that’s a pretty good idea, I’d like to do that too,” Sheriff Wallin explains. “It’s our way of giving back to the community. And hopefully, we make someone’s holiday a little brighter.”

The Sheriff’s Office is giving out 40 turkey vouchers that can be redeemed at D&W Fresh Market near Petoskey. They along with an anonymous donor provided the turkeys.

Deputy Brittany Francis has been with the Emmet County Sheriffs Office for five years. She says she’s had some interesting stops in the past while handing out vouchers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DmmtF_0jGPUo6X00

“Last year when we did it the one person that I pulled over I had just dealt with him on an accident. I ended up giving him a ticket a couple months prior to that. So, he wasn’t to happy to see me at first, but definitely ended on a better note than the time before that,” Deputy Francis recalls.

She says the giveaway is a nice change of pace.

“People tend to as soon as they see those lights light up behind them think the worst. So being able to walk up and just to be able to turn their day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mdnu2_0jGPUo6X00

around for them that’s very nice,” Deputy Francis says.

Drivers pulled over fully suspecting to get a ticket were stunned when they got a voucher for a turkey instead.

“I was expecting a ticket, because I did hammer the gas to get back for closing and now I have a turkey and quite a story,” one driver laughed.

Another driver says although they may not want to go through the experience again. He says he appreciates the kind gesture from his local sheriff’s office.

“Thank you. Not what I expected, I expected a ticket,” he says.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

911 Services Active Again at Multiple Central Dispatches

UPDATE 11/21/22 6:16 p.m. CCE Central Dispatch is saying that 911 is back to being operational and to call 911 if you have an emergency. Chippewa County Central Dispatch says their 911 services are starting to come back online. They are continuing to monitor the situation and will make a final post on their Facebook when they are certain that everything is back up fully.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Six months after tornado: Gaylord still recovering, morale improves

It’s been half a year since a rare EF-3 tornado tore through the City of Gaylord. Two people died. Dozens more were injured. And more than 200 structures were damaged. When driving around town, you can still see some of that destruction. The Little Caesars on West Main Street is boarded up for good, the Goodwill next door is torn down to its foundation, and a handful of homes across town are still covered with blue tarp, awaiting much-needed repairs.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Inside the Kitchen at Lake Street Pub

First, you’re greeted with a friendly environment and then you’re greeted with your food. Lake Street Pub in Boyne City is serving up your favorites, but taken up a notch. For example, they use house smoked corned beef in their rueben. Lauren Scafidi is taking you Inside the...
BOYNE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Watch the Snow Fall on One of Our Live Weather Cams

Did you know 9and10news.com has weather cams all over Northern Michigan? Want to watch the snow fall in Charlevoix, the boats in Sault Ste. Marie, the Christmas tree in TC or the chickens at NanBop Farms? We’ve got cameras for that!. You’ll find all of our cameras on this...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
9&10 News

House Fire in Petoskey Described as Total Loss

UPDATE 11/15/22 5:30 p.m. Around 3 a.m. neighbors on Rose Street woke up to popping sounds from across the street. “I heard several explosions, and they jumped up and I saw the police cars. I saw the firemen had just arrived,” a neighbor describes. The Petoskey Department of Public...
PETOSKEY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Snow wallops northern Michigan, with more expected this weekend

Heavy snowfall blanketed northern Michigan this week, in the first major snow event of the season. The National Weather Service said more than two feet of snow fell in parts of Charlevoix and Antrim counties in the 24 hours between midday Thursday and Friday. "They’ve really seen the most across...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

There’s No Business Like Snow Business for Snowmobile Shops

The substantial snowfall is good news for those who love to get outdoors in the winter. At Extreme Power Sports in Gaylord, they say once the snow started falling, their phones started ringing. Between new sales and maintenance and tune-ups for longtime customers, it’s looking like a busy start to the season.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy