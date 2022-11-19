Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
Insider
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneyfoodblog.com
4 Attractions and 2 Shows Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
It’s a holiday week in Disney World, with festive after-hours parties, holiday treats galore, and the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays! We’re expecting a BUSY few days in the parks, with lots of people coming in to celebrate. If you’re joining the throngs of...
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: 25 Things You Should NEVER Do In Disney World Hotel Rooms
Who wants to pay HUNDREDS of dollars per night on a Disney World resort — only to have things go TERRIBLY WRONG?? Not YOU, that’s for sure!. So let’s figure out WHAT things you should never, ever, EVER do in a Disney World hotel room TODAY on DFB Guide.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week
It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
iheart.com
Disney Raises Ticket Prices For 2nd Time This Year
Once again, Disney World has announced a price hike on tickets, making it the second time in a year. Right now, one-day, one-park tickets are between $109 and $159, depending on demand. Starting December 8th, three out of the four Orlando Disney parks will be more expensive to visit, with...
Disney’s Horrible Board of Directors
Disney has replaced Bob Chapek with Robert Iger, Chapek's predecessor as CEO and the guy who recommended Chapek for the job. That may not sound like progress, but it is.
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE Made to Dining Reservation Cancelation Policy for Disneyland
If you’ll be dining in Disneyland soon, there’s an important change you need to know about. A number of changes have hit the Disney parks recently. Magic Key Passes became available to purchase again, Annual Pass price increases have been announced for Disney World, and more things will be changing soon. And now another change has hit the Happiest Place on Earth.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Shocking Ride Wait Times
Disney has been through a lot of major changes recently, including replacing Bob Chapek with the new(ish) CEO Bob Iger. But there are lots of smaller changes happening every day in the Disney World theme parks!. Come along with us to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to see what’s changed in this...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s New Ears Are Making a STATEMENT
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re looking for a new pair of Minnie ears, NOW is the time to do your shopping!. We’ve seen SO many new pairs drop in the theme...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Best Disney World Restaurants for Dinner for 2023
A meal at Disney World is MORE than just your standard entrée and side dish. So let’s start looking at some of the best restaurants on Disney property for dinner, that capstone meal of the day!. We’ve already addressed some of the best spots to grab breakfast during...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s New Invention Is “Never Before Seen in Theme or Amusement Parks”
Could a NEW kind of roller coaster be coming to Disney World soon?. We’ve seen Disney use many different kinds of ride designs, like trackless vehicles (think Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway), 360-degree ride vehicles (like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind), water rides (like Pirates of the Caribbean), omnimover dark rides (like Haunted Mansion), and classic coasters (like Rockin’ Roller Coaster). So what’s the next big thing coming to Disney World rides? We might have a BIG clue.
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
disneyfoodblog.com
Why December 8th Is Such a Big Deal in Disney World
There’s a very important date coming up that you need to remember if you’re a Disney World fan. Mark your calendar for December 8th. Why, you may ask? There are a few major changes that go into effect on that day that could have a BIG impact on your upcoming Disney vacation. If you’re planning to visit Disney World on or after December 8th, you need to know about these updates!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Weirdest Problem in Disney World and How to Solve It
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. There’s a weird problem in Disney World you are probably totally unprepared for. We’ve encountered our fair share of issues in the parks, from unexpected ride closures to...
disneyfoodblog.com
Check Out the GIGANTIC Christmas Tree That Just Popped Up at Disney’s Fanciest Hotel
It’s the most wonderful time of the year around Disney World. All the parks have been decked out with festive decorations, and throughout the resorts, you’ll find quite a few gingerbread displays that will knock your socks off. But, gingerbread displays aren’t the only decorations in the resorts that are wowing guests — the Christmas tree has finally arrived at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa!
Comments / 0