Skipping the line at Disney World rides is now more expensive than ever, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still ways to save!. Genie+ is the new(ish) way to bypass the standby lines at many Disney World rides and hop into the Lightning Lane instead, which means you’ll spend less time waiting in line. When the system was introduced in October 2021, it started out at $15 per person, per day in Disney World and $20 per person, per day in Disneyland. Recently Disney announced some major price increases for both resorts. So WHY did Disney up the price, and how can you avoid paying extra?

2 DAYS AGO