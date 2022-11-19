ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcarthur, CA

McArthur, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Maxwell High School football team will have a game with Fall River High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.

November 18, 2022
18:00:00
2022 CIFNS Football Playoffs

