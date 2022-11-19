Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Once all of them assume office, California will be the first state where it’s believed more than 10% of legislators identify publicly as LGBTQ. The legislators in California are proud of their success but say it underscores the hard work that remains in their own state and elsewhere. That includes handling the fallout of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law and its imitators, as well as laws in other states that limit transgender students’ participation in sports or block gender-affirming medical care for youths. The milestone is further shrouded by the fatal mass shooting over the weekend at a gay bar in Colorado.
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican Kiley captures California US House seat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Kevin Kiley — a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom — has won a U.S. House seat in northeastern California. Updated tabulations Tuesday showed Kiley had nearly 53% of the votes to defeat Democrat Kermit Jones, a doctor and Navy veteran. Kiley will represent the sprawling 3rd Congressional District that runs from the Sacramento suburbs down the interior spine of the state. During the campaign Kiley argued the state was in turmoil under Democratic rule in Washington and Sacramento, with residents gouged by inflation and made anxious by rising crime.
FOX 28 Spokane
Sheriff, group sue to block strict Oregon gun control law
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon gun rights group and a county sheriff have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a voter-approved ballot measure that is one of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. The Oregon Firearms Federation and Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court contending the measure scheduled to take effect Dec. 8 is unconstitutional because it violates the Second Amendment. Oregon voters earlier this month approved the measure that requires residents to obtain a permit to purchase a gun, bans magazines over 10 rounds except in some circumstances and creates a statewide firearms database.
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman gets 20 years for bilking Chinese in $26M hotel fraud
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who bilked investors in a Southern California hotel and condominium project out of at least $26 million has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Ruixue “Serena” Shi of Arcadia was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay $35.8 million in restitution. Prosecutors say she was general manager of a real estate company that solicited investors — mostly in China — for a 207-unit luxury complex to be built in the city of Coachella. Authorities say in reality, Shi spent much of the money on luxury cars, travel, clothing, dining and shopping while some of her victims were brought to financial ruin.
FOX 28 Spokane
Endangered status sought for manatees as hundreds starve
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manatees that are dying by the hundreds mainly from pollution-caused starvation in Florida should once again be listed as an endangered species. Environmental groups said Monday in a petition filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that it was an error to take manatees off the endangered list in 2017, leaving the slow-moving marine mammals listed only as threatened. Under the Endangered Species Act, species are considered endangered if they are in danger of extinction. State statistics show a record 1,100 manatees died in 2021 mainly from starvation. This year, at least 736 manatee deaths were reported as of Nov. 11.
FOX 28 Spokane
Over half of Mississippi’s rural hospitals risk closing
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s leading public health official says over half of the state’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future. State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney spoke to state senators at a Monday hearing about the financial pressure on Mississippi hospitals. Edney says 38 rural hospitals could close. That would be 54% of the state’s total hospitals. The potential closures threaten to exacerbate poor health outcomes in one of the nation’s poorest states. Experts at the hearing say the crux of the problem facing Mississippi’s hospitals is that revenues have not kept pace with rising costs to provide care.
FOX 28 Spokane
Indiana doctor defends actions in 10-year-old’s abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion drugs to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio has defended her actions before a judge in the case that drew national attention in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified Monday during the second day of a court hearing on attempt to block Indiana’s Republican attorney general from seeking patient medical records for an investigation of whether she properly reported child abuse and possibly violated patient privacy laws by telling a newspaper reporter about the girl’s case. The Marion County judge said she expected to issue a decision next week on whether to issue a preliminary injunction against the attorney general’s office.
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington Department of Commerce awards $32.5 million in grants to small businesses
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced 22 projects conditionally awarded Small Business Innovation Fund (SBIF) grants ranging from $500,000 to $5 million. The total $32.5 million awarded will fund a variety of activities, including:. small business incubators and accelerators,support for local procurement initiatives,improvements to...
FOX 28 Spokane
State police: Four people killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm were ‘executed’ and were Chinese citizens
LACEY, Okla. (AP) — State police: Four people killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm were ‘executed’ and were Chinese citizens.
FOX 28 Spokane
Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped as much as 6 feet of snow in western and northern New York. The emergency declaration announced Monday authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief in 11 counties hit by the the lake-effect snowstorm. The National Weather Service recorded 77 inches by Saturday in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. More snow fell overnight Sunday in some areas, but it stopped by daybreak Monday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida.
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show.
FOX 28 Spokane
Georgia authorities arrest mother of still-missing toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a toddler reported missing Oct. 5 in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the child’s disappearance and presumed death. The Chatham County Police Department in a post Monday on Twitter said officers had arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon on a charge of murder involving 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Police said Simon is awaiting a bond hearing at the county’s detention center. It’s unknown if she has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. The police department said it will release further details later Monday at a news conference.
FOX 28 Spokane
Artist’s hand-painted dress to match her work goes viral
PONCHATOULA, La. (AP) — Louisiana artist Mandy Poche needed something to wear to her exhibit opening the next day. Instead of making a last-minute dash to the store, she turned to her creative skills and painted a white off-the-shoulder cocktail dress to match one of her artworks. The result has been an internet smash sensation. A video Poche posted on Facebook shows her making an initial turquoise brush stroke on the white dress and ends with the brightly hued garment next to a similarly colorful painting. In the three weeks since, it has been viewed nearly 9 million times. Interest has come from across the country and as far away as Australia.
Comments / 0