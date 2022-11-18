Read full article on original website
Related
gogriffons.com
Griffons run through Rockhurst in biggest win of the Martin Era
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — An 82-46 triumph over Rockhurst marked Griffon Men's Basketball's largest win under Head Coach Will Martin, as Missouri Western evened its record up on Tuesday evening at the MWSU Fieldhouse. The Hawks (2-3) led for all of 58 seconds thanks to a 3-pointer by Jihad...
gogriffons.com
Griffons down Cardinals in historic fashion
LIBERTY, Mo. — Missouri Western won in convincing fashion on Monday night, taking down the Cardinals of William Jewell College.105-61. The Griffons (4-2) were led by Connie Clarke, whose 21 points and 12 rebounds granted her a third double-double of the season. Brionna Budgetts finished with 19 points, and Cleao Murray and Alyssa Bonilla added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Comments / 0