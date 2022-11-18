LIBERTY, Mo. — Missouri Western won in convincing fashion on Monday night, taking down the Cardinals of William Jewell College.105-61. The Griffons (4-2) were led by Connie Clarke, whose 21 points and 12 rebounds granted her a third double-double of the season. Brionna Budgetts finished with 19 points, and Cleao Murray and Alyssa Bonilla added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

