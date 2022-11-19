ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for possible witnesses to downtown Austin shooting

By Andrew Schnitker
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for two witnesses who may have been near a downtown Austin shooting on Oct. 15.

Officers responded after a person was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Trinity Street around 1:51 a.m. The unidentified shooter fired a single shot from the 600 block of Neches Street down the north alley of the 600 block of East 6th Street, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, APD said.

APD released photos of the two possible witnesses to the shooting Friday. Detectives are looking for any information that may help with the investigation.

Possible witnesses to downtown Austin shooting on Oct. 15, 2022 in the 600 block of Trinity Street. Photos provided by Austin Police Department

Anyone with information such as customers who left the area, or other violent crime is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-4940, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers app. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

