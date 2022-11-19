BROOKINGS, S.D. – A Lincoln, NE woman has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.

BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO