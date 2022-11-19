Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police identify woman killed in crash on Highway 2
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have identified the woman who was killed in a crash at the intersection of 33rd Street and Highway 2. Lyn Linder, 80, was turning left onto 33rd Street on Monday around 4:30 p.m. when an eastbound pickup struck her vehicle. She was then...
klkntv.com
Multiple drive-by shootings reported in Lincoln Tuesday morning
UPDATE, 6:15 a.m. — Lincoln Police have confirmed they’re also investigating a third drive-by shooting that happened even earlier Tuesday morning. We’re told shots were fired near the 2800 block of D Street, around 12:30 a.m. That’s just north of Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Police tell...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Name released in motor vehicle crash that killed one
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of an 80-year-old woman who died in a Lincoln accident has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said the 80-year-old woman's name is Lyn Linder of Lincoln. On Monday, Lincoln Police Officers said they were called to a scene with a report of an injury...
🎥 Police release more details on North Platte standoff
Police have released more details regarding a standoff incident in North Platte on Sunday. North Platte police said at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check on a male subject who was reportedly acting erratically in the area of Anna Ave. and Buffalo Bill Ave. Officers located the subject, who was brandishing a golf club.
doniphanherald.com
With promise of 'gold fortune,' Grand Island woman defrauds California man of $474K, police say
GRAND ISLAND — A 65-year-old Grand Island woman was arrested last week following a California-based investigation into a case of elder financial exploitation. Constance Reimers was charged Thursday in Hall County Court with conspiracy to commit a Class 2A felony and theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. Her...
klkntv.com
Man almost pins officer with car at north Lincoln gas station, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man caused havoc late Monday night after being awoken from a slumber at a gas station, Lincoln Police say. Just after 9 p.m., officers arrived at the Kwik Shop near 14th and Adams Streets and found 25-year-old Delano Proctor passed out in his vehicle.
klkntv.com
Man gets 13 years after being found with 14 pounds of drugs near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A San Francisco man will spend over a decade in prison after being caught with several pounds of meth in Grand Island, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, 29, was sentenced Monday in Lincoln to 13 years in prison for possession of 500...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead after crash near Daykin
DAYKIN, NE — Authorities say one person is dead after a crash in southeast Nebraska happened Saturday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Marshal Holtzclaw of Alexandria, Neb., was killed in the two-vehicle crash. Police say it happened on Highway 4 just west of Highway 15...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: One dead in crash that shut down part of Highway 2 in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stretch of eastbound Nebraska Highway 2 was closed after a fatal rush-hour crash on Monday, Lincoln Police say. The crash happened at the intersection with 33rd Street just after 4:30 p.m. A Toyota Prius was turning south onto 33rd Street when an eastbound pickup...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly tries to kidnap woman in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An Oklahoma man reportedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Lincoln early Saturday morning. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to ‘Gate 25,’ 300 Canopy St. on Saturday around 2:20 a.m. for a reported assault. Officers said they talked to the 20-year-old female...
klkntv.com
Thieves rack up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges while preying on Lincoln shoppers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is sending a warning to shoppers this holiday season. Authorities say thieves are hiding in plain sight and looking to take advantage of this busy time of year. Just last weekend, crooks racked up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges after targeting...
knopnews2.com
Police stand-off in west North Platte ends
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Following a tense afternoon, a police standoff ended in North Platte around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Witnesses claim that a man came out of his house around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday with a rope around his neck and a water gun and tried directing traffic.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
more955.com
Names released in Brookings County fatal crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. – A Lincoln, NE woman has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
KSNB Local4
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
knopnews2.com
Stolen gun found outside North Star High School; student taken into custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A student was taken into custody after a loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack outside North Star High School on Monday. According to officials, North Star’s School Resource Officer was called to the security office by security staff at 9:30 a.m. after a backpack was found outside an exterior door of the school by another member of the staff.
klkntv.com
Thief took credit cards from 75-year-old in Walmart parking lot, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are now searching for a female who stole a 75-year-old woman’s credit cards in a Walmart parking lot on Saturday. The theft happened around 7:20 p.m. at the Walmart near 84th Street and Highway 2 when an unknown female approached the woman in her car.
WOWT
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
kfornow.com
LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts over the weekend that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the first case was reported Saturday evening at the...
1011now.com
One man arrested after pursuit, standoff Monday night
NSAA State Championship Highlights (Monday, Nov. 21 - 10pm Report) Highlights from Monday's NSAA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium. Lincoln nonprofit focuses on paying it forward during the holidays. Updated: 16 hours ago. Project Prodigal focuses on helping single fathers, at-risk men, and families. But during the holidays, they...
