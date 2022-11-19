Read full article on original website
Related
GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico
Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
President Joe Biden said the extension will give “the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term.” The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
San Francisco election director to be replaced after 20 years for racial diversity: reports
The San Francisco Elections Commission chose to seek a new director of elections, despite praised performance from John Arntz, to create more diversity.
MySanAntonio
Ex-Tennessee lawmaker pleads guilty to campaign cash scheme
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state senator accused of violating federal campaign finance laws pleaded guilty to two charges on Tuesday after initially calling the case against him a political witch hunt. Former Republican state Sen. Brian Kelsey, who previously pleaded not guilty, changed his plea in...
Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony
If you visited the Georgia state Capitol during legislative session in the past 12 years, you’d likely hear former House Speaker David Ralston’s booming voice fill the chamber and spill out in the rotunda, asking members if they had entered their votes on various bills and resolutions, congratulating them on birthdays and milestones and joyously […] The post Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Comments / 0