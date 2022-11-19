ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Fire officials urge caution, safety for Thanksgiving

Fire officials urge caution, safety for Thanksgiving

The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday.
WESTFIELD, MA
Westfield, Special Olympics community mourning loss of Robert Tesini

Westfield, Special Olympics community mourning loss of Robert Tesini

Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West Springfield.
CHICOPEE, MA
Town by Town: Gfray House Thanksgiving and holiday meal fixings

Town by Town: Gfray House Thanksgiving and holiday meal fixings

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Chicopee. The law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan, and Blakesley in Springfield once again donated, delivered, and helped distribute 250 frozen turkeys to aid the Gray House. Attorney Earl Seeley said that The Gray House does...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield 1st graders present donations to Dakin Humane Society

Springfield 1st graders present donations to Dakin Humane Society

As we head into the colder months, local hospitals and pediatrician's offices are seeing an intense surge in RSV cases.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Locals come together for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Locals come together for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was the World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims. Walk Bike Springfield and Holyoke's Biking and Pedestrian Committee came together Sunday afternoon to honor the lives of people killed in local accidents. Organizers told Western Mass News that this year alone, 48 people were...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Area shelters preparing, seeking donations for Thanksgiving meals

Area shelters preparing, seeking donations for Thanksgiving meals

The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday. House fire dangers are highest on Thanksgiving Day in the Bay State.
WESTFIELD, MA
Monday afternoon news update

Monday afternoon news update

In this update, the city of Westfield and the Special Olympics community continue to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead yesterday, police are warning of a texting scam circulating the area, and multiple sources have confirmed that people at Club Q in Colorado took down the shooter Saturday night. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
WESTFIELD, MA
Getting Answers: increase in calls impacting fire departments

Getting Answers: increase in calls impacting fire departments

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local fire departments are seeing an unprecedented rise in calls while staffing remains flat. One firefighters' union is calling for an increase in staffing and another department has added positions, but they can't find qualified candidates to fill them. "Since we've come out of...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
COVID-19 testing numbers drop significantly from Thanksgiving 2021

COVID-19 testing numbers drop significantly from Thanksgiving 2021

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, we wanted to know if there has been an uptick in COVID-19 testing. "The pandemic is not over yet, unfortunately, but we're getting there and if we just test before we gather, we'll be much safer," said Jeffrey Soriano, paramedic supervisor with AMR.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Holiday travel rush begins as New Englanders take to the roads and skies

Holiday travel rush begins as New Englanders take to the roads and skies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanksgiving is just two days away and people are already starting to head out to visit their friends and family. However, not everyone is having a smooth journey. We checked in with passengers at both Union Station in Springfield and Bradley International Airport in Connecticut who...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Community remembers Westfield man found dead after weekend search

Community remembers Westfield man found dead after weekend search

South Hadley educators in mediation with school committee over working conditions. Educators told us that they just started their second school year without contracts, and after struggling to come to an agreement with the school district, the two parties have entered into mediation.
WESTFIELD, MA
State Police respond to 4-car crash on I-91 NB in Springfield

State Police respond to 4-car crash on I-91 NB in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 Northbound near Exit 8 on Springfield Tuesday afternoon for reports of a 4-car accident. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, the crash took place around 6:45 p.m. The incident involved 4 vehicles:. a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Annual Thanksgiving turkey drive supports hundreds of local families

Annual Thanksgiving turkey drive supports hundreds of local families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Community members in Springfield came together Sunday for a turkey drive. The event provided turkeys to 500 families this Thanksgiving season. "It's just good to give back to the community because you know without the community were nothing, and we got to take care of everybody," said local chef Andrew Brow.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Janna's Tuesday Forecast

Janna's Tuesday Forecast

South Hadley educators in mediation with school committee over working conditions. Educators told us that they just started their second school year without contracts, and after struggling to come to an agreement with the school district, the two parties have entered into mediation.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA

