Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West Springfield. Students in Chicopee donated thousands of cans to a local soup kitchen on Tuesday. Students from St. Stanislaus Elementary School in Chicopee donated 4,000 cans of food to Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen as part...
westernmassnews.com
Fire officials urge caution, safety for Thanksgiving
The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday. Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield community remembering Robert Tesini as “a phenomenal human being”
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police confirmed Monday afternoon that 32-year-old Robert Tesini, a well-known member of the community and Special Olympics athlete, has died after having been reported missing over the weekend. A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral costs for Tesini, who was loved by many...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield, Special Olympics community mourning loss of Robert Tesini
Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West Springfield. Open Pantry welcoming donations after starting holiday week with bare shelves. Updated: 6 hours ago. The 29th annual Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon is...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Gfray House Thanksgiving and holiday meal fixings
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Chicopee. The law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan, and Blakesley in Springfield once again donated, delivered, and helped distribute 250 frozen turkeys to aid the Gray House. Attorney Earl Seeley said that The Gray House does...
westernmassnews.com
Open Pantry welcoming donations after starting holiday week with bare shelves
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The 29th annual Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon is rolling on with day two of their 52-hour event and we are giving you an idea of the non-profit benefiting from the outpouring of support. Volunteers and those from Rock 102 are continuing to fill up the trucks...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield 1st graders present donations to Dakin Humane Society
As we head into the colder months, local hospitals and pediatrician’s offices are seeing an intense surge in RSV cases. Town by Town: Gray House Thanksgiving and holiday meal fixings. Updated: 5 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Chicopee. Community remembers...
westernmassnews.com
Locals come together for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was the World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims. Walk Bike Springfield and Holyoke’s Biking and Pedestrian Committee came together Sunday afternoon to honor the lives of people killed in local accidents. Organizers told Western Mass News that this year alone, 48 people were...
westernmassnews.com
Area shelters preparing, seeking donations for Thanksgiving meals
The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday. House fire dangers are highest on Thanksgiving Day in the Bay State. Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
Monday afternoon news update
In this update, the city of Westfield and the Special Olympics community continue to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead yesterday, police are warning of a texting scam circulating the area, and multiple sources have confirmed that people at Club Q in Colorado took down the shooter Saturday night. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: increase in calls impacting fire departments
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local fire departments are seeing an unprecedented rise in calls while staffing remains flat. One firefighters’ union is calling for an increase in staffing and another department has added positions, but they can’t find qualified candidates to fill them. “Since we’ve come out of...
westernmassnews.com
COVID-19 testing numbers drop significantly from Thanksgiving 2021
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, we wanted to know if there has been an uptick in COVID-19 testing. “The pandemic is not over yet, unfortunately, but we’re getting there and if we just test before we gather, we’ll be much safer,” said Jeffrey Soriano, paramedic supervisor with AMR.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield LGBTQIA+ community reacts to Colorado Springs nightclub shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another mass shooting made headlines over the weekend, this time at a LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Western Mass News is getting local reactions to the deadly mass shooting from over the weekend, believed to have been a hate crime against the LGBTQIA+ community. The man...
westernmassnews.com
Hero Meals program thanks vets this holiday season with food boxes, grocery cards
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Military Friends Foundation provided grocery gift cards to local military families and first responders in Springfield Tuesday afternoon through their “Hero Meals” program. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, $50 grocery cards and holiday food boxes were distributed at the Springfield National...
westernmassnews.com
Holiday travel rush begins as New Englanders take to the roads and skies
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanksgiving is just two days away and people are already starting to head out to visit their friends and family. However, not everyone is having a smooth journey. We checked in with passengers at both Union Station in Springfield and Bradley International Airport in Connecticut who...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee dirtbike stolen from family’s backyard after buyer bails on online meet-up
The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday. House fire dangers are highest on Thanksgiving Day in the Bay State. Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
Community remembers Westfield man found dead after weekend search
South Hadley educators in mediation with school committee over working conditions. Educators told us that they just started their second school year without contracts, and after struggling to come to an agreement with the school district, the two parties have entered into mediation. Chicopee Boys & Girls Club hosts their...
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to 4-car crash on I-91 NB in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 Northbound near Exit 8 on Springfield Tuesday afternoon for reports of a 4-car accident. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, the crash took place around 6:45 p.m. The incident involved 4 vehicles:. a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven...
westernmassnews.com
Annual Thanksgiving turkey drive supports hundreds of local families
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Community members in Springfield came together Sunday for a turkey drive. The event provided turkeys to 500 families this Thanksgiving season. “It’s just good to give back to the community because you know without the community were nothing, and we got to take care of everybody,” said local chef Andrew Brow.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
South Hadley educators in mediation with school committee over working conditions. Educators told us that they just started their second school year without contracts, and after struggling to come to an agreement with the school district, the two parties have entered into mediation. Chicopee Boys & Girls Club hosts their...
Comments / 0